Ric Flair doesn't want to see top WWE star become champion again at WrestleMania 41

Ric Flair may not appear at WrestleMania 41, but he will be paying close attention to the match between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The Nature Boy recently made his pick for the Night Two main event.

The Cenation Leader will compete in his last-ever WrestleMania as part of his retirement tour this year. He has vowed to dethrone Cody Rhodes and break Ric Flair's record for most world title reigns. He also plans to erase The Nature Boy's name from the history books.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ric Flair explained why he wants Cody Rhodes to retain his title. He said Cena should pass the proverbial torch to Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

“Cody should retain, because he’s on a roll. To be honest with you, I don’t think John wants to retire with the title. John is a company guy. He wants what’s best for business.”

However, the WWE Hall of Famer would be happy to see The Franchise Player break his record, though his first choice to do so would be none other than his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

"I would be extremely happy for John, and I wish I could be there live to get in the ring and shake his hand. I obviously wanted Charlotte to break the record but if John breaks it, man, more power to him. I can’t say enough good about John Cena. He is a phenomenal guy. He has put his life, his soul, everything there is possible, just like I did, into the business for the last 20 years.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Will Ric Flair return to WWE?

Those hoping to see Ric Flair at WrestleMania 41 shouldn't get their hopes too high. The WWE legend revealed that he wouldn't show up at The Show of Shows due to his contractual obligations to AEW.

"I work for another company. I'm sure I would be more than welcome. Absolutely, if I wasn't working with Tony, I would absolutely be there. They couldn't keep me out of the building."

The Nature Boy previously said he would do everything in his power to stop The Cenation Leader from winning the 17th World Championship. It looks like these threats were made to cause a stir on social media.

