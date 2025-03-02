Ric Flair threatens John Cena following shocking heel turn

WWE legend Ric Flair threatened John Cena following the latter's shocking heel turn last night at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Cenation Leader won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE to earn a WrestleMania 41 title match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes following the conclusion of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, but The American Nightmare refused to give him his soul. Cena then shockingly aligned with The Final Boss and brutally attacked Rhodes. Following Elimination Chamber, The Nature Boy took to Instagram to send a threatening message to John Cena.

He shared a photo of them together from back in the day, and stated that he would be willing to return to the ring to get revenge for Cody Rhodes. John Cena needs one more major title win to eclipse Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship reigns.

"@johncena, I Love You And Respect You, But You Ain’t Taking Nothing From @americannightmarecody! If I Have To Fight My Way Through Security To Hit The Ring, I Will. I’ll Take The Day Off Of Blood Thinners. LFG! Let’s Do This!" he wrote.

The Rock also whipped Rhodes with a weight belt that had the date of his father, Dusty Rhodes' death, written on it. Popular rapper Travis Scott was also in the ring for the segment and smacked Rhodes in the face during the attack.

Jonathan Coachman suggests WWE may be paying John Cena more to be a heel

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently suggested that John Cena might be getting paid more by the company due to his heel turn.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman stated that WWE may be paying Cena more money on his deal to compensate for the loss of merchandise sales following his surprising heel turn.

"I'm also guessing that Cena when they decided to do this, Tommy, they said, 'Hey, we're gonna pay you X amount of dollars extra,' cause they know he's gonna lose the merch money in the process," he said. [From 42:13 to 42:23]

You can check out Coachman's comments in the video below:

John Cena held up the Undisputed WWE Championship following his attack on Cody Rhodes last night at Elimination Chamber 2025. It will be interesting to see if the 47-year-old can become champion once again at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this year and create history.

