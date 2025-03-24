  • home icon
  • John Cena claims he wants to erase 76-year-old legend from history on RAW

John Cena claims he wants to erase 76-year-old legend from history on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 24, 2025 20:39 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Jonn Cena had a message for the WWE Universe (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

John Cena made his intentions clear on WWE RAW tonight. While his primary feud is against Cody Rhodes, everything so far seems to suggest that it's Cena vs. the WWE Universe. He claimed he wanted to erase an immortal legend from the history books.

This week on RAW, Cena had the crowd in the palm of his hands. He spoke a lot slower, but he was more intent and precise with what he said as compared to last week. He seemed to understand the power of speaking slowly and effectively. As you might know, a win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 will make John Cena a 17-time world champion, definitively surpassing Ric Flair.

Apart from wanting to ruin wrestling, John Cena said that he would force people to forget the name of Ric Flair, effectively wiping him out from the history books.

Ric Flair, the 76-year-old legend, was fully supportive and even present when Cena equaled his record at the 2017 Royal Rumble when he defeated AJ Styles. However, this time around, Flair is unconditionally Team Cody.

Cody Rhodes would come out and have another confrontation that led to Cena walking away. It's going to be interesting to see if Flair is present at WrestleMania 41.

The stakes continue to get higher by the week on The Road to WrestleMania.

Edited by Harish Raj S
