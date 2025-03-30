AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Tony Khan officially signs star after he rejects WWE, Dean Ambrose erased from history, Huge split teased

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving WWE, Seth Rollins, Tony Khan, Swerve Strickland, and more.

WWE reportedly had an interest in bringing in a recent Tony Khan signing. Seth Rollins erased Dean Ambrose from history. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#4. WWE reportedly had an interest in recent Tony Khan signing

Kevin Knight made his official AEW debut on Collision this week, taking on Jay White in a singles match. White would end up taking the win in their match.

Knight became a free agent recently after his deal with NJPW ended earlier this year. It was reported that he had been talking to other promotions for a deal, but after the singles match, Tony Khan confirmed that Kevin Knight was All Elite.

PWinsider reported that WWE had invited Kevin Knight for a tryout at the Performance Centre a few weeks ago, however, he's chosen to sign with AEW instead.

#3. Seth Rollins erases Dean Ambrose from WWE history

WWE rarely acknowledges its competitors, let alone the talent of their opposition. So, Seth Rollins went on to omit his former Shield Brother and the reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose.

Even though The Shield is no longer together, it seems that the history of the faction has been one of the most integral parts of the storyline involving Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. During the closing segment on this week's SmackDown at the London O2 arena, Reigns, Rollins and CM Punk were a part of a contract signing for their Triple Threat match on WrestleMania 41.

The Visionary would reminisce on the iconic moments of The Shield as he reminded the Tribal Chief about the time when they arrived in a helicopter on the roof of the arena 12 years ago. However, he made no mention of Dean Ambrose in this callback, suggesting that he has seemingly been erased from WWE history.

#2. Top AEW star attacks officials on Collision; major Split teased

Dax Harwood took on Wheeler Yuta this week in a singles match on Collision. It was a back-and-forth contest for the most part, but Yuta took the win with a roll-up pin. This result sent Harwood into a spiral as he began to target the referee.

Security officials would come out to help restrain the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, with Cash Wheeler also showing up. Dax Harwood would however shove his tag team partner on the ground after mistaking him for a security guard.

He would realize his mistake and offer his hand to pick Wheeler up, only for his advance to be rejected. We then saw both partners almost start a fight with each other, leaving the fans shaken from this ordeal.

#1. Swerve Strickland responds to Booker T saying he was treated fairly

Swerve Strickland believes he is up with anyone else as one of the most high-level athletes in the professional wrestling industry. The Realest recently made an appearance on VladTV for an interview and was asked several interesting questions.

A report had come out after Swerve had signed with AEW at All In 2024, that the offer made to him was far off what, "WWE perceived as market value." Swerve would hit back at these rumors stating that people only like to complain "When a black man gets paid" in an interview on the Breakfast Club.

He spoke on this topic with VladTV and expanded on this statement further after as he commented the market value for talent is unfair.

“I don’t think their value is fair. I don’t think they market anybody’s value as fair, really." Swerve Strickland stated. (H/T - Fightful)

Strickland is on his way to challenge Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty 2025 for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and become a two-time world champion.

