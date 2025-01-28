AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Top star refuses to work with MJF; Malakai Black removed; Ex-champion takes a drastic step; Disappointing update

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we will be looking at news stories involving Malakai Black, MJF, and more.

Tony Khan's backstage role in All Elite Wrestling recently changed drastically and a former AEW World Champion has suddenly deleted his Instagram account. So, without any further ado, let's dive into these stories.

#5) 35-year-old star has reportedly refused to work with MJF

Max Caster has been going down a devious path since ending his beloved tag team, The Acclaimed, on the January 18th episode of Collision. The self-acclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive" has since been showing off his arrogance on social media.

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Caster recently took to Instagram to ask his fans which star can hold up with him in the ring. One of them would say "MJF" to which the 35-year-old star responded that he refuses to work with him.

"I refuse to work with him," Caster wrote.

#4) AEW officially launches new merchandise for Hounds of Hell following Malakai Black's removal

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Malakai Black's departure from AEW, and his reported return to WWE. The House of Black has chosen to move on without him and recently rebranded itself as the "Hounds of Hell" in a vignette on last week's Dynamite.

Tony Khan's promotion recently launched brand-new merchandise for Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart, and Brody King. Brody has also reacted to the new merchandise on his X/Twitter account.

Expand Tweet

#3) Former AEW World Champion suddenly deleted his Instagram Account

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has suddenly deleted his official Instagram account for unknown reasons. Page's character has been going through some dark times in front of the fans as we see him delve deep into his darker side as a heel.

He had recently been engaged in a feud with Christopher Daniels that saw the latter return to the ring. However, the feud ended following a brutal Texas Deathmatch between the two stars that saw Page retire his former friend.

A fan page on X/Twitter recently pointed out that Hangman Page had deleted his Instagram account. He also removed himself from X as well and changed his bio to announce that he is no longer on the social media platform because he believes it is full of fascism. He's now seemingly only active over on BlueSky and Spotify.

Expand Tweet

#2) Disappointing update for All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan

Tony Khan has been making preparations for All Elite Wrestling to make its debut in Australia on February 15. However, some disappointing news has emerged for the young wrestling promotion.

The Grand Slam: Australia pay-per-view has now been changed to a stand-alone TV special that will replace Collision that night. This change was seemingly made following poor ticket sales that saw the Grand Slam show moved from the 52,500-seat Suncorp Stadium to the newer venue, which only has 13,600 seats.

Tony Khan had reportedly also issued an alert to company insiders as well this past weekend for a two-for-one ticket special. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that this new ticket offer indicates that the promotion still has a lot of tickets left to move for Grand Slam: Australia.

#1) Tony Khan's backstage role in AEW has reportedly undergone drastic changes

Tony Khan has made significant efforts to grow his wrestling promotion and has successfully improved his product over its five-year run. However, it seems like the recent booking has dipped in quality.

AEW made its return to Daily's Place this past Saturday for Collision: Homecoming. The show was noticeably stacked with exciting matches and memorable segments namely, the Toni Storm and Mariah May promo segment.

According to a new report, people in the company had been "understandably pumped" for Collision: Homecoming. It was also noted that Tony Khan had been "more in the weeds" for AEW creative as of late, which suggests that he has a lot to juggle through.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback