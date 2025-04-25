AEW News & Rumor Roundup: WWE Legend not signing, The Hurt Syndicate's final mission, Huge blow to Tony Khan, WrestleMania 41 claim

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Tony Khan, and more.

AEW is reportedly unlikely ever to sign a WWE legend. The Hurt Syndicate recently revealed their final mission in wrestling. Moreover, All Elite Wrestling stumbled in ratings after WrestleMania 41. So, without any further ado, let's dive into these stories.

#5. AEW reportedly unlikely to ever sign WWE legend

Jim Johnston is one of the most important figures in WWE history. He has created some of the most iconic music themes for the company. However, he was released from the promotion back in 2017 and hasn't worked for another major company ever since.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful spoke on a recent edition of The Hump about the possibility of Jim Johnston joining AEW and producing music for the Jacksonville-based promotion. He stated that Johnston's asking price to come in was quite high. This might be the reason why he might not ever be hired by Tony Khan's promotion.

#4. The Hurt Syndicate reveals their final mission in wrestling

The Hurt Syndicate consists of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley, who arrived in All Elite Wrestling with the mission to "hurt people." They are currently on top of their game as the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

However, it seems that the group members know that their current run in Tony Khan's promotion will be their final one in professional wrestling. The Hurt Syndicate appeared for an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and revealed that their current run will be their last ride together as a faction and that they want to make stars on their way out.

“You know, we’re we’re all in our even though we’re in tremendous shape, you know, we are still in our later years. And the whole idea with what we want to do on our way out the door is make some stars,” MVP said.

They also revealed that their group strategy is about building up their value as a faction and then transitioning that value to the next generation of stars.

#3. AEW stumbles in ratings after WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 this past weekend featured blockbuster matches and shocking moments. Many fans also pointed out that the RAW after Mania was equally as good and has the WWE riding high off the momentum of the Show of Shows.

All of the hype surrounding the Grandest Stage of Them All attracted a lot of eyes to WWE, which would hurt Dynamite this week. According to Wrestlenomics, this week's Dynamite saw the second-lowest P18-49 ratings in AEW's history, only drawing 521,000 viewers.

#2. Why Tony Schiavone refused to watch WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 had a lot of hype surrounding it and delivered massive numbers. However, AEW had also been celebrating as it became the longest-running prime time wrestling show in Turner Network's history. The promotion would also put on a special edition of Dynamite: Spring Break Thru that would be filled with major moments.

Tony Schiavone spoke on What Happened When, revealing he didn't tune into WrestleMania 41 since he was already being updated about the event anyway. He had also hoped that All Elite Wrestling would be keeping up with major moments and spectacular shows.

“Not comparing [AEW Dynamite], like the fans online want to do to WrestleMania. Because I didn’t watch WrestleMania. I don’t need to watch WrestleMania because I know a lot of people will tell me about it moving forward. And I just thought it was a great night for us, and hopefully we can continue to pick up on that momentum," Schiavone said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

#1. Hook gets a role in the short film 'Money Talks'

Hook was recently absent from AEW programming on the recent episode of Dynamite, with fans speculating that he had suffered an injury. Even though there weren't many updates about his condition, news about a major development broke recently.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil is set to star in his first-ever short film titled 'Money Talks.' This role marks his first time on the big screen, with the film set to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

A promotional image of the short film shows HOOK holding a handgun to someone's mouth while shouting. The Opps member has been credited as 'Mystery Man' on the film's IMDb page.

