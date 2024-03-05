AEW News & Rumor Roundup: WWE veteran told to quit, Big departure confirmed, Tony Khan not bringing back former champion

Welcome to another edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we compile all the biggest stories from the world of pro wrestling.

A WWE veteran has been advised to quit the Tony Khan-led promotion, citing poor booking. Meanwhile, AEW is said to have parted ways with an absent star after he was removed from the roster page.

We'll cap off today's article with a report on the company seemingly hesitating to bring back an ex-WWE star. Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the week.

#3 Dutch Mantell tells Jake Hager to quit AEW

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager urged Jake Hager to quit AEW and find another job.

Mantell, however, also pitched an idea to resurrect the former MMA star's career:

The best thing you [Jake Hager] can do right now is get a job. Quit promotion! Well, Samoa Joe and [Jake] Hager, I don't see anything that's right off the bat. You got to look at chemistry, and you got to go on in. You got to take time with Jake and say I went in there with him, which I wouldn't do because I'm not in condition enough to even get in the ring anymore. But if you brought him back, and I think 'We the People,' a political gimmick would work."

Expand Tweet

After months of absence, Jake Hager recently returned to save Orange Cassidy from a beatdown at the hands of The Undisputed Kingdom. He then faced Roderick Strong in a losing effort on AEW Rampage.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan has plans to push the 41-year-old WWE veteran star as a singles star.

#2 Mike Santana leaves AEW

Earlier today, Fightful Select reported that Mike Santana has left All Elite Wrestling after a nearly five-year run.

Santana made his TV debut alongside Ortiz as part of Proud and Powerful in 2019. The duo's booking was a topic of discussion among fans until the two had a falling out, leading to their split.

Expand Tweet

Mike Santana often aired his frustration over his booking in the past. He last wrestled his long-time partner Ortiz in a grudge match on the October 25, 2023, episode of Rampage, where he won.

As of this writing, there's no word on whether WWE or TNA has any interest in bringing him in.

#1 Tony Khan may not bring back Bobby Fish anytime soon

Kyle O'Reilly's recent return to AEW at Revolution led to fans mulling over the possibility of Bobby Fish coming back to the fold.

Fightful Select learned that the Tony Khan-led company hadn't held any talks with Fish about a potential return. The former Undisputed Era member left All Elite Wrestling after his contract expired in August 2022. He has since worked as a free agent, taking his talents to promotions like TNA, MLW, and NJPW.

Would you like to see the former Jack Swagger quit All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Would you like to see Bobby Fish back in AEW? Yes No 0 votes