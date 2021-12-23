Tony Khan's first reaction to Kyle O'Reilly's Debut on AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, former NXT Champion Kyle O'Reilly made his long awaited debut in All Elite Wrestling. Most fitting of all, O'Reilly made his debut while battling alongside his former Undisputed Era stable members, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole.

O'Reilly helped Cole defeat Orange Cassidy in their opening match of Dynamite's Holiday Bash special.

Not long after the historic moment, AEW owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to express his pure excitement for the signing of Kyle O'Reilly, and how AEW was able to create a moment that reunited Fish, Cole, and O'Reilly. Khan went on to thank AEW fans, crediting them for the company's success on TNT.

"I’m still amazed that we were able to reunite @AdamColePro + @theBobbyFish + @KORcombat tonight on #AEWDynamite; it doesn’t seem like it should’ve been possible, still doesn’t feel real. The only reason it was possible was because of you great fans supporting @AEWonTNT! Thank you," Tony Khan tweeted.

Kyle O'Reilly left NXT 2.0 earlier this month following his contract with WWE expring and him choosing not to renew it. O'Reilly was a part of WWE's NXT brand from 2017 to late 2021, with his final match taking place against Von Wagner in a Steel Cage match.

"Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye... just smell ya later," Kyle O'Reilly tweeted.

What did Kyle O'Reilly do in his AEW Debut?

O'Reilly made his presence known in the final moments of Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy's opening match. Cassidy was closing in a win against Cole, when O'Reilly suddenly appeared out of nowhere alongside his friend Bobby Fish.

Following the match, the trio worked together to take out all members of Best Friends, standing tall in the ring as a solid unit. The Young Bucks didn't seem very happy with this newly reformed alliance of Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly.

Many see this moment as AEW laying the seeds of a future feud between the former Undisputed Era and The Elite, especially once the self-proclaimed "Best Bout Machine" Kenny Omega returns to action.

