"It's gonna be hard" - Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels second-generation AEW star won't have it "easy" (Exclusive)

The chatter surrounding Hook's AEW debut at last week's Rampage refuses to die down, and Vince Russo is the latest to share his take on it.

The Team Taz member defeated Fuego Del Sol on the aforementioned episode, kickstarting his AEW career with a victory. While the debut has received unanimous praise from fans and critics alike, Vince Russo pointed out why Hook would not have it "easy" in the promotion.

Speaking on the first episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Russo initially praised Hook, saying he was impressed with the star's athleticism. However, the wrestling veteran added that Hook wouldn't have it easy in AEW since he's the son of a legend like Taz. The comparisons between them were inevitable.

"I worked a lot with Taz in TNA. And bro, I heard a lot about the kid. Here's what I love about him. I love blue-chip athletes, I just love them. This kid is a great athlete, bro. But I gotta tell you, man, I'm thinking about this as I'm watching his debut, I love Taz, but him being Taz's son is not going to be easy. It's gonna be hard bro. Taz is not the kind of guy who keeps his mouth shut. But as Page said, Hook is a great blue-chip athlete." said Vince Russo

Check out the full episode of The Bro Show in the link below:

Vince Russo weighs in on the negative aspect of Hook's AEW debut

The former WWE writer then explained the unimpressive bit about Hook's debut, saying the youngster shouldn't have acknowledged the crowd's adoration. He stated that responding to the fans doesn't sit well with the young star's character.

"There's one thing I wish he hadn't done, and that's he shouldn't have acknowledged the audience. That doesn't work for him, but outside of that, it was a great debut," said Vince Russo

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral This isn't about having an opinion on wrestling...



If it bothers you seeing fans say HOOK is a future prospect, you got issues. No one's saying HOOK should win the world title tomorrow.



He had an excellent AEW debut against Fuego Del Sol and fans liked it.



That's it. This isn't about having an opinion on wrestling...If it bothers you seeing fans say HOOK is a future prospect, you got issues. No one's saying HOOK should win the world title tomorrow.He had an excellent AEW debut against Fuego Del Sol and fans liked it. That's it. https://t.co/aVe09NMGkB

Despite the minor quibbles, it's safe to say Hook's AEW debut has been a resounding success if the YouTube views on his match and merchandise sales are any indication.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on Hook's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer is very impressed with Hook's debut. Check it out here.

Edited by Angana Roy