AEW President Tony Khan to sign former WWE Superstar just in time for All In? Exploring the possibility

AEW President Tony Khan has been known to bring in the most unexpected superstars to his promotion. These stars may be legends, superstars who recently had their contracts expire, or young, up-and-coming talent from the independent circuit. Now that 2023 All In is closer than ever, can Tony Khan pull off another signing just in time for the pay-per-view?

Recently there has been a lot of buzz connecting WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to the Jacksonville-based promotion. A few months ago, Tony Khan mentioned during one of his media calls that he has been in communication with Goldberg but refused to give context and simply said that they communicate with each other at times. This statement just strengthened the speculation of the Icon coming to AEW.

Goldberg is a one-of-a-kind icon, known to fans of several generations. Even if his potential match at All In won't be five-star worthy due to his in-ring skills diminishing due to age, an appearance by one of the legends of the industry will for sure make the headlines and potentially increase sales.

This also depends on his opponent, and if he ends up facing a superstar he has a history with, this might just get more interesting.

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



WCW presses the panic button in the Monday Night War:



JJ Dillon announces that this week's Nitro will have Goldberg face Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the world title at the Georgia Dome



The crowd love it! #OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago on Thunder:WCW presses the panic button in the Monday Night War:JJ Dillon announces that this week's Nitro will have Goldberg face Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the world title at the Georgia DomeThe crowd love it! #OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago on Thunder: WCW presses the panic button in the Monday Night War:JJ Dillon announces that this week's Nitro will have Goldberg face Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the world title at the Georgia Dome The crowd love it! https://t.co/PRYhcVdi9T

WWE legend thinks Goldberg heading to AEW is possible with the right amount of money

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his opinion on whether Goldberg should head to Tony-Khan-led promotion as he is now a free agent.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long mentioned that this is indeed possible, and all they need to do is write up the right offer, and maybe it'll be considered.

"Bill is a guy that's been around this business a long time," Long said. "He listened, he learned a lot from Bret Hart about working with him for a while, so I think if they can come up with something for Bill in AEW, I don't know whether he's under contract to WWE or not, but you know everybody got a price, man. I think if they offered Bill the right money, he may make an appearance. What has he got to lose? Why not?"

Considering how Goldberg's contract with WWE is expired, this gets rid of the technicalities which could hold back the Hall of Famer from signing up for an appearance in AEW.

However, it is now up to management whether they will consider the Icon as a superstar who needs to make an appearance on the promotion and whether this will be a one-time thing or for a longer duration of time.

Despite all the speculation surrounding Goldberg, there is yet to be any movement up front. But with an event as big as All In coming up soon, the possibility will always be there.

