AEW to pull off a massive twist by having 28-year-old star suddenly leave Death Riders? Looking at the chances

AEW has many factions, but one that currently strikes fear into the hearts of many is the Death Riders. Led by Jon Moxley, this group has been a constant thorn in the side of the stars on the roster, and it seems it might get worse.

They have not given up on expanding, and for the last few weeks, there have been rumors that they might be adding another star in Kris Statlander. The former AEW TBS Champion, despite all that she has gone through, will be the perfect addition to the faction and will greatly complement Marina Shafir.

However, Tony Khan might be able to pull off one of the biggest surprises in recent history by allowing a 28-year-old star to suddenly leave the Death Riders, and that star is none other than Wheeler Yuta. Yuta was seen talking to Kris Statlander backstage on AEW Dynamite.

With all the fans thinking that he was convincing her to join the faction, it’s possible they were considering reuniting as the Best Friends in a move that would truly shock Jon Moxley and all the fans.

AEW star Wheeler Yuta reveals that the Death Riders storyline pushed everyone

Ever since the Death Riders officially became a faction in AEW, things started to look daunting for many of the stars. Given that Bryan Danielson did not stand a chance, there was no way the others could either.

Wheeler Yuta spoke on the Something for Everybody podcast, revealing how the faction pushed everyone involved to be their best selves. He said:

"We talk about our storyline and the Death Riders and how we want to build the company up into everyone being the best versions of themselves. The way we’re doing it is by beating people down and seeing what we can bring out of them that way.”

It will be interesting to see how his interaction with Kris Statlander will shape his future in the coming days and weeks.

