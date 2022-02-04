A big man should win the AEW World Title in 2022

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has been known for high-flying, fast-paced action.

From three of its founding members, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, to stars like The Lucha Bros and PAC, it seems like All Elite Wrestling has a bevy of performers that can move faster than a cat.

It just hasn't stopped there. Stars like Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy represent Tony Khan's next generation of high-octane flying machines.

However, this rule also has exceptions (Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley).

But for the most part, smaller, quicker wrestlers have been the highlight of AEW from the very beginning.

But what about the big men? In an industry that has been ruled by giants for many years, AEW’s behemoths are being overshadowed by smaller performers.

While the promotion has a (literal) ton of legitimate heavyweights, none have been seriously considered a genuine threat to win the world championship. Both Miro and the late, great Brodie Lee have held the TNT title, but no one over 250 pounds has gotten a true whiff of AEW's premier prize.

When Tony Khan signed names like Jake Hager, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer, they were all considered future world champions.

Cage, the former IMPACT World Champion, has been especially misused, which has been a topic of discussion on social media for months now. Even his wife, Melissa Santos, has publicly complained that AEW shouldn't have signed him if they weren't going to use him in a prime spot.

Wardlow has been featured in main event storylines, but merely as part of The Pinnacle and as a bodyguard for MJF. Meanwhile, Powerhouse Hobbs is still light years away from that level.

Could one of the big men capture the AEW World title in 2022?

AEDUB @ChaseBarnes26 In 2 weeks (February 9th) on Dynamite it will be Lance Archer vs the Hangman Page (c) for the AEW World Title in a Texas Deathmatch! In 2 weeks (February 9th) on Dynamite it will be Lance Archer vs the Hangman Page (c) for the AEW World Title in a Texas Deathmatch! https://t.co/Wo1zr4U5Z2

The most likely candidate out of this group to win the belt is Lance Archer, who has a championship shot next week in a Texas Death Match against Hangman Adam Page.

But any fan who follows AEW knows there's no chance that he will dethrone the champ this time. Page is undoubtedly going into the Revolution pay-per-view with the gold around his waist.

Having said that, it's time for Tony Khan to seriously consider putting the gold on a legitimate heavyweight. While it may not be right now, it should be sometime this year for several reasons.

It's a pro wrestling tradition that a strongman will defeat a more petite man most of the time. It's true that the industry has evolved and now focuses more on smaller, skilled grapplers and lightweight high-fliers. However, you need to revisit the basics to add credibility to the crown from time to time.

It also utilizes some high-priced talent currently being wasted. It may take months to build a storyline for the eventual outcome, but it will be worth the investment in the end.

Archer won't win the belt next week on Dynamite, but he (or one of his fellow big guys) should take the title sometime before the end of the year.

It's been a long time coming, but at some point in 2022? It's time for AEW to feel the power.

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of All Elite Wrestling's big men should be the first to win the World Heavyweight Title? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy