AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - Andrade turns on WWE legend, Sting's next match teased?

AEW Rampage continues to be a trailblazer every week with its high-octane hour-long shows. This week's episode was certainly no different as it engaged the audience's interest until the end.

Friday night's show kickstarted with a massive singles match between PAC and Andrade El Idolo. During the main event, Brian Pillman Jr. was in action against Max Caster in his hometown of Cincinnati.

With that said, let's now dive into the best and worst from this week's Rampage. If you agree or disagree with any of the takeaways below, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.

#3 Best: Andrade El Idolo turning on Chavo Guerrero after his win on AEW Rampage

This is not the way @mexwarrior expected his Friday night to turn out after helping @AndradeElIdolo win - Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Nof9YfeLAO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2021

The match between PAC and Andrade El Idolo that transpired on this week's episode Rampage was originally planned for AEW All Out.

Both men tore the house down with their breath-taking performances. PAC and Andrade laid out their entire arsenal with their impressive innovation of high-flying abilities.

Despite a buzzworthy contest, the finish may have possibly upset a lot of fans. During the closing moments, Andrade El Idolo's assistant caused a distraction to the referee, which allowed Chavo Guerrero to hit PAC with his Ipad. Although the Lucha Brothers tried to save PAC, the damage was already done. Andrade picked up the win, but the aftermath stunned everyone.

The Mexican star was seemingly upset with the interference and delivered a right hand to Chavo Guerrero Jr. Following this, the Lucha Brothers and PAC brutalized Chavo in the ring.

As distressing as it looks to see Andrade possibly kicking Chavo out as his manager, it may have paved the way for Ric Flair to debut and pick up the pieces.

#2 Worst: The entire storyline between Sting and Tully Blanchard

Sting and Darby Allin came out this week to respond to the challenges laid out by Tully Blanchard on AEW Dynamite. The former TNT champion mocked Shawn Spears, notably calling him useless if it wasn't for Tully Blanchard's managerial role.

Sting then grabbed the mic to say that Blanchard had been riding on the coattails of Ric Flair and Arn Anderson. Upon feeling embarrassed, Blanchard came out on the entrance ramp only to distract Sting, which allowed Shawn Spears to drag Allin out of the ring and deliver a Death Valley Driver on the mat.

Although AEW's Allin will face Shawn Spears in a singles match next week, it looks like we're getting a tag team match involving Sting and Blanchard. With both men being in their 60s, it's an absurd idea to put them against each other. The WCW Icon has been impressive so far with his performances this year. However, a bad storyline payoff could put him under the scope of criticism.

#1 Best/Worst: An underwhelming main event on AEW Rampage

An extremely emotional victory for @FlyinBrianJr in Cincinnati with his family at ringside - Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/YOTdAUPFhP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2021

Despite AEW having Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC on the match card, it felt a little out of place to have Max Caster and Brian Pillman Jr. close out the show.

The match was fairly decent given that both men have very limited singles experience in the ring. The company could have even looked to book the women's trios match as their main event, given the buzz of AEW's newest signing Ruby Soho.

Nevertheless, a post-match attack on Pillman by The Acclaimed saw Jon Moxley come out to even the odds. Both the hometown heroes taking the fight to The Acclaimed sent the fans home happy.

Just a couple of Cincinnati guys celebrating with a cold one in their hometown. @JonMoxley @FlyinBrianJr #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/jy8Ugsgv3d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2021

The entire week, be it on AEW Dynamite or Rampage, focused on Jon Moxley and Brian Pillman Jr.'s homecoming, and the payoff could have been a little better.

