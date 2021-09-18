AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - New challenger emerges for Miro's TNT title, former WWE Superstar cuts off fan's hair

This week's AEW Rampage delivered an action-packed show that saw a significant build made for a couple of storylines.

The episode kickstarted with The Lucha Brothers defending their AEW Tag Team Championships against the undefeated duo of The Blade and The Butcher. In the main event, Miro and Feugo Del Sol slugged it out in a high-stakes match. Moreover, fans in Newark remained energetic throughout the night, given it was the usual one-hour show.

#3 Best: Sammy Guevara entering the AEW TNT Championship picture

In the main event of this week's Rampage, Fuego Del Sol put his newly brought car on the line for a shot at Miro's TNT Championship. The former WWE Superstar successfully defended his title in what was another stellar contest with the fan-favorite luchador.

Although the bout seemed more like a David vs. Goliath story, the outcome didn't favor the underdog. Despite the intriguing match, it was the aftermath that caught the attention of the fans. After the bout, The Redeemer locked Del Sol in his Game Over submission.

However, it didn't last too long as Sammy Guevara showed up to save his best friend. The Spanish God delivered a massive drop-kick to send Miro out of the ring, thus hinting at a possible feud between the two.

That said, the recent reports that emerged regarding Miro's next feud are true, and Del Sol was a stepping stone to build a massive rivalry between God's Favorite Champion and The Spanish God.

#2 Worst: Matt Hardy cutting the hair of a fan on Rampage

This week's Rampage saw Matt Hardy assaulting an Orange Cassidy fan in the crowd. The former WWE Superstar brought the guy in the ring and cut off his ponytail with a pair of scissors. Understandably, the company is building towards its first hair vs. hair match.

It is possible that the fan might be an AEW employee, but using him to elevate the feud between Cassidy and Hardy was a big letdown.

On top of that, Orange Cassidy couldn't even save his fan from getting embarrassed.

When Hardy first started to cut the hair off, Cassidy was nowhere to be seen. In fact, the latter arrived when the damage was already done. The fan-favorite slowly marched towards the ring, which felt pointless in the end. The entire playout of this segment felt absurd.

#1 Best/Worst: Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker getting personal on Rampage

Dr. Britt Baker and Ruby Soho engaged in a war of words, which saw both women getting personal with each other.

It all kickstarted with Soho mocking AEW's resident dentist for being self-absorbed and connecting with every other man backstage, notably taking a dig at Adam Cole as well. Baker replied, stating that Soho got fired by WWE. Both women took striking shots at each other to build on the hype ahead of their mega championship match.

Despite an eye-catching confrontation, the company may have spoiled the result of their bout next week.

The closing moments of the segment saw Soho berating Dr. Britt Baker, thus sending her out of the ring. Usually in such scenarios, when the champion gets a beatdown ahead of their defense, it suggests that wrestlers would be retaining their title. Regardless of the possible outcome, fans will be in for a treat to watch two of the best female stars of this generation collide next week.

