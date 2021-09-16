Backstage reason why Miro is defending the AEW TNT Championship against Fuego Del Sol again - Reports

The latest reports emerging have provided the real reason behind AEW booking another title match between Miro and Feugo Del Sol this week.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that pitting Del Sol into another TNT opportunity is a stepping stone toward building Sammy Guevara as the next challenger for Miro. He also noted that The Spanish God could potentially dethrone The Redeemer down the road:

"The basic gist there is they're building to Miro and Sammy Guevara," said Meltzer. "So that's the direction, and honestly, I think Sammy Guevara should beat Miro for the championship."

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Fuego remembering he has to explain to his wife that he just bet their new car. Fuego remembering he has to explain to his wife that he just bet their new car. https://t.co/FJVHDBEACO

During the recently concluded episode of AEW Dynamite, Fuego Del Sol put his newly brought car on the line to get another title opportunity against Miro. The latter gladly accepted the challenge and promised to destroy his new vehicle after defeating the luchador again. The match will take place during this week's episode of Rampage.

Del Sol and Miro have developed quite a history with each other. Both men clashed during the debut episode of Rampage last month, which saw the fan-favorite luchador officially receive an AEW contract despite losing to The Redeemer.

It is worth noting that Sammy Guevara himself handed the contract to his best friend. The company could revisit that angle to ignite a feud between God's Favorite Champion and The Spanish God.

Miro recently defended his AEW TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston

At AEW All Out, Miro successfully defended his TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston. The latter pushed The Redeemer to his limits, and at point, he almost pinned the dominant champion.

But at the end of the bout, Miro delivered an undetected low blow that helped him retain his championship. Miro has been strongly booked ever since he won the gold a few months ago. He has defeated the likes of Lee Johnson, Lance Archer, Del Sol, and Evil Uno. Given his current momentum, it seems unlikely that Fuego Del Sol will cause an upset this week.

Recently, Brian Cage teased a match against Miro once he settled his score with Ricky Starks. With reports suggesting Sammy Guevara is next in line, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for Miro.

