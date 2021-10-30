AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - CM Punk's next opponent teased, big mistake with the main event

As AEW Full Gear fast approaches, significant developments to the storylines have been taking place to draw attention from all over the wrestling world. This week's Rampage fulfilled its criteria for showcasing an action-packed one-hour show.

However, given the consistent downfall in ratings on Friday nights, did the company book a noteworthy match card this time around? On the back of an eventful Dynamite episode, how did Rampage fair this week?

Well, feel free to pen down your thoughts in the comments section after taking an in-depth look at the positives and negatives of the show.

#3 Best: Eddie Kingston confronting CM Punk on AEW Rampage

One of the most exciting takeaways from the show was an intense confrontation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. The latter was seemingly frustrated backstage after coming up short against Bryan Danielson. The Mad King happened to be where Schiavone was interviewing Punk.

A brief stare-down between the two men sold off their angle to fans out there in Boston. For months, veterans have slammed The Straight Edge Superstar's booking against underutilized talent. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, as Kingston and Punk would be one of those high-profile matches that could steal any show, be it from the war of words or a wrestling match.

Moreover, Eddie Kingston's character has also grown stale for quite some time now. A potential storyline with CM Punk could prompt him to embrace the heel character, which will do wonders for him.

#2 Worst: An underwhelming main event bout between Dr. Britt Baker and Abadon

Over the weeks, Rampage has developed a bad reputation for its incredibly underwhelming bouts. Tonight was no different as Dr. Britt Baker defeated Abadon in a Trick or Treat Street Fight. Both women tried to make the best use of no disqualification stipulation, but their performance was simply not up to the mark.

The table spot miserably failed after Baker put Abadon over it twice. The fact that the match had a roll-up finish made it even worse. It could be argued that the given time slot was very challenging, but the entire display of this bout felt like a step backward for the women's division.

#1 Best/Worst: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

In the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson faced Eddie Kingston tonight. Both men delivered a hard-hitting contest that kept fans in bated breath until the end of the result.

Danielson and Kingston laid their entire arsenal on display, and fans could notice that, especially by seeing The American Dragon's chest. Fans even gave both stars a standing ovation which speaks volumes of their performance tonight.

However, the encounter was too good to be followed by the rest of the matches on the episode. Although Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin delivered accordingly, the main event felt absurd. It was also one of the reasons why fans left the building right after the Bryan vs. Kingston match ended, as per the reports.

Edited by Kaushik Das

