Fans walk-out during AEW Rampage's tapings: Reports

A recent report has shed light on several fans walking out of the Agganis Arena in Boston during AEW Rampage's tapings on Wednesday night.

AEW's second weekly televised show, Rampage, rarely airs live. Instead, the hour-long episodes are more often than not filmed immediately following AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported that "lots and lots of people" walked out after Rampage's first match featuring Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston ended.

The other two matches on Rampage pitted Dante Martin against Matt Sydal and Women's Champion Britt Baker against Abadon in a Trick N Treat DQ bout. The walk-outs can be attributed to the fact that fans have to sit for several hours at a time, first for AEW Dynamite, followed by Rampage and Dark: Elevation's tapings.

The report also noted that the match between Martin and Sydal saw a section of fans chanting, "We want flips." This was the case since the bout on AEW Rampage was a technical contest, unlike the usual high-flying wrestling style Dante Martin and Matt Sydal usually employ.

What's most surprising is that fans chose to skip AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker in action, despite her being one of the company's premier stars.

Tony Khan recently addressed the decline in AEW Rampage's ratings

It's no secret that the Friday night show's ratings have declined considerably since its inception in August this year. AEW boss Tony Khan shared his thoughts on why Rampage's viewership hasn't been consistently good while speaking at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I’m so excited for our main event Tonight on #AEWRampage RIGHT NOW on TNT! I believe PAC/ @AndradeElIdolo 2 will be one of the best matches you’ll see on TV + Tonight is only the beginning of a huge Wrestling Weekend for all of you fans! Thank you to everyone watching Rampage now! I’m so excited for our main event Tonight on #AEWRampage RIGHT NOW on TNT! I believe PAC/@AndradeElIdolo 2 will be one of the best matches you’ll see on TV + Tonight is only the beginning of a huge Wrestling Weekend for all of you fans! Thank you to everyone watching Rampage now!

He explained that it's not easy to draw fans at a not-so-favorable time slot like 10 pm on Friday nights. However, Tony Khan sounded optimistic about the show's viewership gradually increasing if AEW continues to deliver good-quality matches and stories regularly.

"It's a challenge Friday nights at 10 o' clock to get good viewership. We've seen great audience though, relative to the time slot. We're still being top in the slot, and I really believe with our fan base, they follow us. As long as we promote it and keep delivering great matches, they follow us practically everywhere we go because they really love AEW," said Tony Khan (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Last week's AEW Rampage drew a disappointing 533,000 viewers. That said, with Bryan Danielson in action, there's a chance the show could witness an improvement in its ratings.

