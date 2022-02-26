AEW Rampage Preview: Andrade El Idolo gets his first title shot, Face of the Revolution Qualifier Continues, Wardlow in action (25 February 2022)

AEW Rampage is coming to viewers from Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT. Tonight's card will only feature three matches alongside Serena Deeb's 5 Minute Challenge. A contract signing is also scheduled for the program - a rare segment in All Elite Wrestling.

Without further ado, let's dive right into the preview for AEW Rampage.

AEW Rampage Opener: Wardlow vs. Nick Comoroto

Tonight, the War Dog takes on a monster just about his size: Nick Comoroto. Comoroto has not made a television appearance in months, but Dark fans will be familiar with him due to his many appearances on Youtube.

Wardlow will be accompanied by Shawn Spears as usual, but with the inclusion of Aaron solo at Comoroto's side, Spears might find it difficult to attack the beast, even if his Accoundabilabuddy takes the win.

Serena Deeb's 5 minute challenge continues

Serena @SerenaDeeb



@AEW

#AEWRampage What’s better? Tapping her at 2:05 or Rick Knox’s celebration dance for me? What’s better? Tapping her at 2:05 or Rick Knox’s celebration dance for me?@AEW #AEWRampage https://t.co/CNCSTFtb81

Serena Deeb has been trampling over any rookie brave enough to face her in recent weeks. Deeb has taken to calling herself "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" and is taking the name quite literally.

Who is willing to step up to the Professor tonight? And more importantly, who will be able to last a full five minutes with her?

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa sign the contract for their AEW Revolution match

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have a lot of history, and it seems to be coming full circle at Revolution next month. Tonight's contract signing will likely end in a brawl as the animosity between the two has reached the point of no return.

This segment is sure to give fans a bit of foreshadowing as to who the victor of the AEW Women's Championship match will be.

Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official



BOWENS IS THE FACE OF THE REVOLUTION



EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED Tomorrow night on #AEWRampage I’m gonna beat @orangecassidy ’s freshly squeezed ass and qualify for the ladder match!BOWENS IS THE FACE OF THE REVOLUTIONEVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED Tomorrow night on #AEWRampage I’m gonna beat @orangecassidy’s freshly squeezed ass and qualify for the ladder match!BOWENS IS THE FACE OF THE REVOLUTION EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED https://t.co/0rLJx6DCrM

Orange Cassidy and Anthony Bowens will face off for the chance to be in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution. The other qualifiers so far are Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

Best Friends and The Acclaimed have some history with each other. Bad blood could likely result in the match becoming exceptionally heated.

Both competitors are also exceptional in the ring, which makes determining the winner difficult. It might all hinge on whether Orange Cassidy 'tries' or not.

Main Event: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo for the TNT Championship

FITE @FiteTV TONIGHT, a fighting champion defends his gold.







Will Sammy be able to stay champion?



[ #AEWPLUS | bit.ly/359uOKj ]



*Select INTL markets on TONIGHT, a fighting champion defends his gold. @sammyguevara puts his #TNTChampionship on the line against @AndradeElIdolo on #AEWRampage Will Sammy be able to stay champion?*Select INTL markets on #FITE 🏆🏆 TONIGHT, a fighting champion defends his gold.😤 @sammyguevara puts his #TNTChampionship on the line against @AndradeElIdolo on #AEWRampage.Will Sammy be able to stay champion?[ #AEWPLUS | bit.ly/359uOKj ]*Select INTL markets on #FITE* https://t.co/BMvCYXWdi7

Sammy Guevara is AEW's premier fighting champion. His current reign and prior battles have attracted the attention of Andrade El Idolo. The Idol has proclaimed himself to be the next TNT Champion.

Andrade's record in pro wrestling speaks for itself and could likely mean that the star will end up taking the TNT title. However, Guevara's sheer tenacity could ensure his victory.

AEW Rampage airs at 10/9c on TNT. International fans can catch it live and on demand from the FITE app.

Edited by Jacob Terrell