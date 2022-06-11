AEW Rampage Results: Eddie Kingston wrestles former WWE star, Will Ospreay makes in-ring debut, Satnam Singh dominates

This week's AEW Rampage featured a stacked hour of wrestling. We had Eddie Kingston taking on Jake Hager as well as Kris Statlander in action against Red Velvet.

Will Ospreay also made his in-ring AEW debut alongside Aussie Open in trios action. Without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager on AEW Rampage

The show kicked off with Eddie Kingston taking on Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society. This match came about after Hager eliminated Kingston from the Casino Battle Royale on Dynamite.

Jake Hager started the match strong, dominating the early stages of the match. He overpowered Kingston early, taking the big man down. Both men threw chops at each other but neither backed down.

Following the commercial break, Hager hit Kingston with the Hager Bomb but couldn't put him away. Kingston hit back with a Saito Suplex. The finish saw Eddie Kingston needing two back-to-back spinning backfists to put the former World Heavyweight Champion away.

Result: Eddie Kingston def. Jake Hager

MATCH RATING: B

Britt Baker calls out Toni Storm on AEW Rampage

Dr. Britt Baker was backstage with Jamie Hayter, Rebel and Tony Schiavone. She called out Toni Storm for having the gall to put her hands on the AEW Women's Championship.

Baker sent a warning to Storm for putting her hands on a title that doesn't belong to her.

Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett on AEW Rampage

Satnam Singh tagged in early and hit Matt Fitchett with a massive chop across the chest. Davey Vega saw where this was going and ran in to try and double-team Singh. The latter replied with a truly massive crossbody, taking down both Fitchett and Vega.

Jay Lethal then tagged in and hit a double Lethal Injection on both Vega and Fitchett. Lethal then pinned Fitchett for the win.

Result: Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh def. Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett

MATCH RATING: N/A

Danhausen speaks backstage on AEW Rampage

Lexy Nair was backstage looking for Hookhausen. Danhausen drove up in a golf cart and said that he and Hook were enjoying their win at Double or Nothing.

Danhausen drove off and was followed by Hook, who was in another vehicle behind him.

Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage

Kris Statlander put in a fantastic performance in this match. Red Velvet tried to charge at Statlander during her entrance, but she ate a powerslam for her troubles.

In the ring, it was all Statlander early on as she used her incredible strength to dominate the match. Velvet was forced out to ringside and tried to grab Statlander from behind. The latter climbed to the top rope with Velvet still hanging on.

Statlander went for a crossbody after this but missed, and this was the opening Red Velvet needed. Velvet went right to work on Statlander's knee.

Back from the break, Statlander hit a German Suplex followed by a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Rev Velvet tried to fight back, but Statlander hit the Big Bang Theory for the win.

Result: Kris Statlander def. Red Velvet

MATCH RATING: B+

Jade Cargill took Kris Statlander out with a big boot at ringside after the match. Anna Jay ran down to the ring but was taken out by Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan. Athena's music hit, but security stopped her from hitting the ring.

Will Ospreay and Aussie Open vs. FTR and Trent on AEW Rampage

Will Ospreay and Dax Harwood started the match for their respective teams. Ospreay forced Harwood back into a corner and hit a chop. Harwood hit back with a harder chop and tagged Cash Wheeler in. Ospreay took Wheeler down and showed off in his corner before tagging Kyle Fletcher in.

Wheeler with a drop toe-hold, but Fletcher replied with a massive forearm strike. Mark Davis tagged in, as did Trent. Trent went for a roll-up, but Davis hit back with a devastating chop.

Ospreay tagged back in and chopped Trent into the corner. Trent hit back with a tornado DDT, forcing Ospreay out to ringside. FTR sent Aussie Open packing to join their leader. Trent hit a moonsault out to ringside, wiping out Ospreay, but may have hurt his ankle on the way down.

Aussie Open were in complete control during the ad break, with Trent in their corner. Back from the break, Mark Davis hit Trent with a Senton for a two-count. Dax Harwood finally tagged in and he unloaded on both Fletcher and Davis.

Fletcher and Davis blindsided Cash Wheeler and took him down with some incredible tag-team work. Trent broke up the cover and Ospreay followed it with a Oz-Cutter for another nearfall.

Wheeler finally tagged out. Trent hit chops on Fletcher but was taken down by a right hand. He tried to roll Trent up but almost got pinned himself. Trent then hit Fletcher with the Strong Zero for the win.

Result: FTR and Trent def. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open

MATCH RATING: A

