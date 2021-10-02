AEW Rampage Results: Wrestler gets head shaved, Bryan Danielson destroys former Champion

This week's episode of AEW Rampage was main evented by a Hair Vs Hair match between Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans. We also had Bryan Danielson wrestle his first match on AEW Rampage against former Tag Team Champion Nick Jackson.

Also on the card was a massive triple threat match involving Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill. Read on for full AEW Rampage results.

Bryan Danielson vs Nick Jackson kicked off AEW Rampage

Nick Jackson looked confident early on in the match as the tag team veteran avoided Bryan Danielson's offense and leaped out to ringside. Bryan followed with a tope suicida before rolling Nick back in the ring. Bryan then headed back up on the apron and caught Nick Jackson with a shotgun dropick.

The former WWE Champion then locked in a Romero Special which he transitioned into a modified Dragon Sleeper.

Nick Jackson got an opening for himself and went for a springboard clothesline but Danielson countered and hit a butterfly suplex, which he attempted to transition into a Juji Gatame. However, Jackson reached the bottom rope.

Danielson was in complete control at this point as he laid into Nick Jackson with chops and kicks. He went for a running dropkick in the corner but Jackson sidestepped him as Danielson crashed into the turnbuckle.

Nick Jackson then tossed Bryan out of the ring and distracted the referee as Matt hit the former WWE Champion with a Spear.

Nick continued to dominate Bryan Danielson during the ad break. The former AEW Tag Team Champion was still in control when we came back from commercial, hitting Danielson with repeated kicks to the chest. Bryan barely flinched as he took the kicks and urged Nick Jackson to hit him with more.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far