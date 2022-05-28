AEW Rampage Results: WWE veteran returns after nearly 20 months; Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti steal championships; major debut match announced (27th May 2022)

This week's AEW Rampage featured the much-anticipated Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-final pitting Ruby Soho against Kris Statlander.

Apart from that, top stars like Bryan Danielson and The Young Bucks were also in action on the latest edition of the show.

Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal on AEW Rampage

Danielson quickly applied a headlock on Sydal, asserting his technical dominance over his opponent in this match on AEW Rampage. Next, the American Dragon locked in a Full Nelson takedown, followed by a backbreaker. Matt Sydal finally found an opening in the match when he connected a leg lariat.

Back from the commercial break, Sydal hit a knee strike on Bryan Danielson, followed by a series of chops. Matt Sydal came inches close to winning after executing a picture-perfect Hurricanrana.

Sydal took to the top rope, from where he attempted a Meteorta, but Danielson countered it by applying the Heel Hook. After this, The American Nightmare unleashed a flurry of kicks. Once again, both performers were on the rope, from where Sydal connected a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a two count.

After a couple more exchanges, Bryan Danielson hit the Running Knee on Matt Sydal and followed it by choking him for the win.

Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Sydal on AEW Rampage

Grade: A -

The Young Bucks vs.Taylor Rust and John Cruz on AEW Rampage

The Young Bucks made their entrance cosplaying as The Hardys, alongside Jeff and Matt Hardy's former The Broods stablemate, Gangrel.

Nick Jackson and Cruz started things in this match on AEW Rampage, with the former using several maneuvers from Jeff Hardy, including the leg drop.

Matt Jackson was tagged in as the duo continued to employ the maneuvers of their Double or Nothing 2022 opponents. Matt and Nick took out Rust on the outside, after which they connected a double superkick on John Cruz.

Nick Jackson ended things by hitting the Swanton Bomb for the win for his side.

The Young Bucks defeated John Cruz and Taylor Rust on AEW Rampage

Grade: C

Post-match, The Young Bucks turned on Gangrel. As they were about to hit the BTE Trigger on the former WWE Superstar, The Hardys came out. Though Nick and Matt Jackson managed to get out of the ring, Brandon Cutler was taken out by the newly reunited The Brood.

Backstage, Darby Allin challenged Kyle O'Reilly to a match at Double or Nothing 2022, saying the latter attacked Sting, leading to the WCW legend getting injured.

Dante Martin vs. Max Caster on AEW Rampage

Even before the match started, Billy Gunn assaulted Dante Martin after the high-flyer had taken out Gunn Club and The Acclaimed with a Top Rope Suicida. Seconds into the match on AEW Rampage, Martin rolled up Caster to attempt to steal a win, but the latter kicked out just in time.

Max Caster gained control over the bout as he methodically wore down Dante Martin during the commercial break. Back on the live broadcast, Caster attempted a stomp from the top rope, but Martin moved aside just in time.

The Top Flight member finally found his way back into the match as he hit the Diving Crossbody, followed by a Nose-dive for the win over Caster.

Dante Martin defeated Max Caster on AEW Rampage

Grade: B +

Dan Lambert was in the ring alongside AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. The trio introduced the newly-minted gold TNT Title.

Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian quickly emerged on the titantron, revealing that they were inside the American Top Team facility. The trio stole several championships from the office.

An angry Scorpio Sky then announced a trios match pitting him, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant against Guevara, Conti, and Kazarian at Double or Nothing 2022. However, he revealed that if Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian fell short, they will never challenge for the TNT Title again.

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage

Soho and Statlander looked evenly matched in the opening moments of this match on AEW Rampage. After a few back-and-forth exchanges, Kris Statlander took down Ruby Soho with a brutal clothesline.

Statlander was in total command and dominated the proceedings during the commercial break.

Back on the live broadcast, Ruby Soho finally found her way back into the match by taking down Statlander with a hurricanrana from the top rope. Statlander then retaliated by hitting a powerbomb for a close count. Soho connected the No Future out of nowhere, but Statlander fell on the outside.

Back inside the ring, Ruby Soho targeted Kris Statlander's weakened shoulder. Statlander soon hit the German suplex for another close count. She next hit a lariat, but Ruby Soho quickly recovered and rolled her up to qualify for the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage

Grade: B +

Post-match, Britt Baker came out to the entrance ramp, with Ruby Soho vowing to defeat her at Double or Nothing and win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

This week's Rampage was a fun episode, with the opening contest and the main event match particularly standing out. Gangrel's unexpected appearance and his reunion with The Hardys were also a fun surprise.

Episode Rating: B +

