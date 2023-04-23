AEW Rampage Results: Jon Moxley in action, former WWE star attacked, title match in main event

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches and multiple segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels on AEW Rampage

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Jon Moxley then applied a side headlock and took Christopher Daniels down. The latter retaliated with a side headlock of his own.

The two exchanged chops before the action spilled to the ringside area. Moxley dropped Daniels on the steel steps to get the upper hand in the contest. The Fallen Angel entered the ring, but he was dumped out by Jon Moxley once again.

The Blackpool Combat Club member scratched Daniels' back before the latter hit a diving crossbody. Christopher Daniels got a two-count with a backside, but Moxley stopped his momentum with a King Kong Lariat. He then hit a spike piledriver for a two-count.

The Purveyor of Violence applied the bulldog choke, however, Daniels recovered and hit a flatliner from the middle rope.

Christopher Daniels hit the Angel's Wings but failed to get the three-count. Towards the end of the match, Moxley pounded Daniels with forearm strikes and applied the choke to pick up the submission victory.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Christopher Daniels on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Hardy Boyz, Isiah Kassidy, and Hook segment on AEW Rampage

Isiah Kassidy started the segment before Jeff Hardy took the microphone and said that it was good to be back. He then teased retiring, but that was from his screw-ups. The Charismatic Enigma said that he loves all fans.

Matt Hardy then hyped up the Firm Deletion match before Stokely Hathaway appeared on Titantron. He asked about the Firm Deletion match, but Hardy said that he'll reveal it when the time is right.

The Firm members then attacked Hardy Boyz, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy from behind. They dragged Kassidy up the ramp, but Jeff and Matt Hardy chased them away with steel chairs.

Julia Hart vs. Kiera Hogan on AEW Rampage

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Kiera Hogan got the upperhand with a hip attack on the middle rope and followed it up with a leg drop. However, Julia Hart hit a spinning kick to stop her momentum.

Hogan came back with a dropkick in the corner to get a two-count. Hart responded with a standing moonsault and got a two-count. Julia Hart looked to apply the Hartless, but Kiera Hogan rolled her up for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Hart slammed Hogan's face on the mat and applied the Hartless to pick up the submission victory.

Result: Julia Hart def. Kiera Hogan on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, a brawl ensued between Anna Jay and Julia Hart to end the segment.

Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and FTR vs. Varsity Athletes and Slim J on AEW Rampage

Dax Harwood and Slim J started the match respectively for the two teams. Dax Harwood had the upperhand after hitting a snap suplex, and he tagged in Cash Wheeler. Slim J unloaded with a few right hands on Wheeler, but the latter hit a powerslam.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal double-teamed Slim J before a brawl started in the middle of the ring. After a back-and-forth, Slim J tagged in Ari Daivari and choked Cash Wheeler on the bottom rope. Josh Woods wore down Wheeler before tagging in Daivari.

Tony Nese charged at Cash Wheeler, but he managed to make the tag to Dax Harwood. All eight men battled in the ring before Mark Sterling was dragged to the ring. Things almost broke down between Harwood and Jarrett after the WWE Hall of Famer hit a right hand on the FTR member.

However, things sorted between the two, and towards the end of the match, Jeff Jarrett hit the Stroke. He then allowed Dax Harwood to get the three-count for the pinfall victory.

Result: Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and FTR won on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dralistico on AEW Rampage - AAA Mega Championship Match

Dralistico took down El Hijo del Vikingo before he could even enter the ring. The champion looked to hit a dive on the outside, but Dralistico moved out of the way and Vikingo crashed on the ramp.

The two stars exchanged chops before Dralistico unloaded with forearm strikes. After a back-and-forth, Dralistico hit a Canadian Destroyer to get the upperhand. The action spilled to the outside and Rush and Preston Vance slammed Vikingo on the barricades.

Dralistico took down El Hijo del Vikingo with a moonsault on the outside. He then hit a Code Breaker for a two-count. Both men battled on the turnbuckle before Vikingo hit a Canadian Destroyer on the ring apron. LFI got a few cheap shots behind the referee's back, but they were ejected soon after.

Dralistico got a two-count after a roll-up attempt. Vikingo hit a diving foot stomp for a two-count. The challenger responded with a diving hurricanrana on the outside. He then applied a submission move, but El Hijo del Vikingo responded with a double knee strike.

Vikingo then hit the 630-splash to get the pinfall victory on the Friday night show.

Result: El Hijo del Vikingo retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, LFI laid out a vicious beatdown to end the show.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes