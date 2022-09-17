Create

AEW Rampage Results: Massive match announced for Grand Slam; Chris Jericho to challenge for world title; Wardlow saves former WWE Superstar

Chris Jericho (left); Wardlow (right)
Kaushik Das
Modified Sep 17, 2022 09:26 AM IST

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches and a few major segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy on AEW Rampage

␡␡␡ @MATTHARDYBRAND on #AEWRampage; tune in to @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/EMQWBWDXhP

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start the match. Matt Hardy charged towards Darby Allin, but the latter evaded and sent the WWE legend to the outside. Allin went for a bottom rope suicida, but Hardy hit an elbow strike to stop him.

Allin then sent Hardy into the steel steps and then went for a Swanton Bomb on the apron. However, Matt Hardy moved at the last second, and Darby Allin crashed and burned at the ringside area. The former took advantage by hitting a powerbomb on his opponent on the steel ring post.

Hardy then whipped Allin into the turnbuckles and followed it up with a sit-out powerbomb for a two-count. Darby Allin reversed another whip into a rollup pin attempt and got a two-count. Allin tried for a Coffin Splash, but Hardy caught him with a Side Effect instead.

Towards the end of the match, Hardy went for a brainbuster, but Allin got out and hit a Scorpion Death Drop instead for a two-count. Darby Allin went for a Coffin Drop, but Hardy stopped him. The latter then went for a moonsault and missed it.

Allin then hit the Code Red for a two-count, and followed it with the Last Supper pinfall to pick up the victory.

.@MATTHARDYBRAND's Side Effect on #AEWRampage! Watch @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/coYttokHtS

Result: Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin showed respect before the latter went to the backstage area. Then Julia Hart and Brody King appeared out of nowhere, and King hit a vicious clothesline on Hardy. He then challenged Sting and Allin to a match at Grand Slam.

“You think just because you cut the head off the snake, there’s not plenty of venom left in the fangs!”#HouseOfBlack’s @BrodyxKing challenges @DarbyAllin & @Sting to face #HouseOfBlack in a No-DQ match next week at #GrandSlam at Arthur Ashe! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! https://t.co/pk7dlzS2xq

The babyfaces accepted the challenge before King choked out Hardy and disappeared from the ring.

Claudio Castagnoli promo on AEW Rampage

“Iron sharpens iron… Next week, the #BlackpoolCombatClub will have TWO World Champions in its ranks.”@ClaudioCSRO addresses the BCC Championship landscape here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! https://t.co/kHYkprxv5r

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Castagnoli heaped praise on Blackpool Combat Club before mentioning Yuta's title loss last week. The Swiss star said that a loss helps to learn more than a win.

Castagnoli then praised Dax Harwood and called him one of the toughest opponents he has ever faced. He then hyped up the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Claudio Castagnoli was then interrupted by Chris Jericho. He stated that he is a seven-time world champion, but hasn't won the ROH World Championship in his career. Jericho then challenged Castagnoli for his title on next week's Dynamite.

“The one place I’ve never been World Champion is in @ringofhonor, and 7 (World Championships) isn’t enough for me… I’m going for the Ocho!”@IAmJericho challenges champion @ClaudioCSRO for the #ROH World Title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NY! It’s #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! https://t.co/nQ0V1Q9DF3

The Swiss Superman accepted the challenge and sent a warning to the Jericho Appreciation Society leader.

"If you wanted competition, all you had to do is ask." @Diamantelax interrupts TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill promising to pull up & bring the "OG Baddie" to next week to Grand Slam! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/ehjl9f37AO

Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale on AEW Rampage

It’s @ThePenelopeFord vs. Willow Nightingale right now on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! https://t.co/yMuZIO2MMt

Willow Nightingale hit a few shoulder blocks early on and attempted a couple of pinfall attempts. Willow then hit a cross-body drop, but Penelope Ford stopped her in her tracks with a dropkick.

Willow went to the outside, but Ford slammed her into the ring post and rolled her back into the ring. Willow missed a senton attempt, however, she followed it up with a couple of splashes and a big boot. She then hit a spinebuster for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Ford avoided a clothesline and hit a cutter for a two-count. Willow Nightingale then hit a pounce on Penelope Ford for a two-count. Ford recovered and applied the Indian Death Lock to pick up the victory.

An impressive submission victory for the #SuperbadGirl @ThePenelopeFord! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/vurpJKmQNV

Result: Penelope Ford def. Willow Nightingale on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Next week on #AEWRampage, the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal will take place where one man will win a shot at the #AEW World Title! Seems like the entire locker room has their eyes on that Golden Ticket! Tune in NOW to #AEW Rampage on TNT https://t.co/8hcjrJdG7h

Ethan Page vs. Danhausen on AEW Rampage

It’s the Very Nice, Very Evil @DanhausenAD vs. Ethan Page on #AEWRampage; watch it on @tntdrama! https://t.co/EGWBlu1TAO

Danhausen mocked Ethan Page early on, but Page hit a big boot on his opponent. He then hit some strikes and mocked Danhausen's curse. Ethan Page picked up the victory after hitting Ego's Edge on Danhausen.

A great first outing from #TheFirm's @OfficialEGO, as @StokelyHathaway watches on approvingly! It’s #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! https://t.co/oncv7l4yqO

Result: Ethan Page def. Danhausen on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods on AEW Rampage (ROH World TV Championship match)

#ROH World Television Champion @SamoaJoe defends his title against Josh Woods in the #AEWRampage main event on @tntdrama! https://t.co/qQftF5mz5n

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start the match. They then exchanged some forearm strikes before Josh Woods locked in an armlock.

Woods then hit a hammerlock on Samoa Joe and tried for a pinfall attempt. Joe came back with a running elbow show, but Woods targeted his ankle. Joe got out of the hold, but missed a diving elbow drop.

Towards the end of the match, Samoa Joe went for a Muscle Buster, but Mark Sterling distracted him. It allowed Josh Woods to get a two-count following a roll-up attempt. Woods went for a big knee strike in the corner, but Joe caught him in the uranage.

The Samoan Submission Machine then hit the Muscle Buster to pick up the victory on AEW Rampage.

#AndStill!!! #ROH World Television Champion @SamoaJoe retains the title but the celebration is short-lived here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama, as @TonyNese and @Woodsisthegoods get the cheapshots in! https://t.co/VV51XA2IF4

Result: Samoa Joe retained the ROH World TV Championship

Grade: B+

Post-match, Tony Nese attacked Samoa Joe, and Josh Woods joined in. Wardlow came out to save Joe. Mr. Mayhem went for a Powerbomb Symphony on Mark Sterling, but Nese dragged him outside.

Samoa Joe and Wardlow had a face-off before the show went off the air.

Episode Rating: B

This was a packed episode of Rampage as we got a good opening match. The bout between Samoa Joe and Josh Woods was also enthralling as the two men tore the house down.

