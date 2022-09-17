AEW Rampage Results: Massive match announced for Grand Slam; Chris Jericho to challenge for world title; Wardlow saves former WWE Superstar

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches and a few major segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy on AEW Rampage

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start the match. Matt Hardy charged towards Darby Allin, but the latter evaded and sent the WWE legend to the outside. Allin went for a bottom rope suicida, but Hardy hit an elbow strike to stop him.

Allin then sent Hardy into the steel steps and then went for a Swanton Bomb on the apron. However, Matt Hardy moved at the last second, and Darby Allin crashed and burned at the ringside area. The former took advantage by hitting a powerbomb on his opponent on the steel ring post.

Hardy then whipped Allin into the turnbuckles and followed it up with a sit-out powerbomb for a two-count. Darby Allin reversed another whip into a rollup pin attempt and got a two-count. Allin tried for a Coffin Splash, but Hardy caught him with a Side Effect instead.

Towards the end of the match, Hardy went for a brainbuster, but Allin got out and hit a Scorpion Death Drop instead for a two-count. Darby Allin went for a Coffin Drop, but Hardy stopped him. The latter then went for a moonsault and missed it.

Allin then hit the Code Red for a two-count, and followed it with the Last Supper pinfall to pick up the victory.

Result: Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin showed respect before the latter went to the backstage area. Then Julia Hart and Brody King appeared out of nowhere, and King hit a vicious clothesline on Hardy. He then challenged Sting and Allin to a match at Grand Slam.

The babyfaces accepted the challenge before King choked out Hardy and disappeared from the ring.

Claudio Castagnoli promo on AEW Rampage

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Castagnoli heaped praise on Blackpool Combat Club before mentioning Yuta's title loss last week. The Swiss star said that a loss helps to learn more than a win.

Castagnoli then praised Dax Harwood and called him one of the toughest opponents he has ever faced. He then hyped up the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Claudio Castagnoli was then interrupted by Chris Jericho. He stated that he is a seven-time world champion, but hasn't won the ROH World Championship in his career. Jericho then challenged Castagnoli for his title on next week's Dynamite.

The Swiss Superman accepted the challenge and sent a warning to the Jericho Appreciation Society leader.

@Diamantelax interrupts TBS Champ "If you wanted competition, all you had to do is ask."@Diamantelax interrupts TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill promising to pull up & bring the "OG Baddie" to next week to Grand Slam! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! "If you wanted competition, all you had to do is ask." @Diamantelax interrupts TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill promising to pull up & bring the "OG Baddie" to next week to Grand Slam! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/ehjl9f37AO

Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale on AEW Rampage

Willow Nightingale hit a few shoulder blocks early on and attempted a couple of pinfall attempts. Willow then hit a cross-body drop, but Penelope Ford stopped her in her tracks with a dropkick.

Willow went to the outside, but Ford slammed her into the ring post and rolled her back into the ring. Willow missed a senton attempt, however, she followed it up with a couple of splashes and a big boot. She then hit a spinebuster for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Ford avoided a clothesline and hit a cutter for a two-count. Willow Nightingale then hit a pounce on Penelope Ford for a two-count. Ford recovered and applied the Indian Death Lock to pick up the victory.

Result: Penelope Ford def. Willow Nightingale on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Ethan Page vs. Danhausen on AEW Rampage

Danhausen mocked Ethan Page early on, but Page hit a big boot on his opponent. He then hit some strikes and mocked Danhausen's curse. Ethan Page picked up the victory after hitting Ego's Edge on Danhausen.

Result: Ethan Page def. Danhausen on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods on AEW Rampage (ROH World TV Championship match)

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start the match. They then exchanged some forearm strikes before Josh Woods locked in an armlock.

Woods then hit a hammerlock on Samoa Joe and tried for a pinfall attempt. Joe came back with a running elbow show, but Woods targeted his ankle. Joe got out of the hold, but missed a diving elbow drop.

Towards the end of the match, Samoa Joe went for a Muscle Buster, but Mark Sterling distracted him. It allowed Josh Woods to get a two-count following a roll-up attempt. Woods went for a big knee strike in the corner, but Joe caught him in the uranage.

The Samoan Submission Machine then hit the Muscle Buster to pick up the victory on AEW Rampage.

Result: Samoa Joe retained the ROH World TV Championship

Grade: B+

Post-match, Tony Nese attacked Samoa Joe, and Josh Woods joined in. Wardlow came out to save Joe. Mr. Mayhem went for a Powerbomb Symphony on Mark Sterling, but Nese dragged him outside.

Samoa Joe and Wardlow had a face-off before the show went off the air.

Episode Rating: B

This was a packed episode of Rampage as we got a good opening match. The bout between Samoa Joe and Josh Woods was also enthralling as the two men tore the house down.

