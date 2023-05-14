AEW Rampage Results: Vince McMahon namedropped; former WWE name suffers defeat on return; major star's future in jeopardy?

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches and multiple segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Kip Sabian, The Blade, and The Butcher on AEW Rampage

Anthony Bowens and Kip Sabian started the match, respectively. After a back-and-forth between the two, Bowens managed to take down Sabian. Max Caster and The Blade were tagged in.

The Acclaimed hit the Scissor Me Timbers on The Blade and did their scissoring celebration. The Butcher came in and threw out Bowens out of the ring after a cheap shot from Kip Sabian. Anthony Bowens looked to make the tag but got isolated. The Blade hit a chop and got a two-count shortly after.

Sabian grounded Bowens in the middle of the ring. The heels exchanged quick tags and were in complete control. Kip Sabian hit a cannonball in the corner, and The Butcher followed it up with a backbreaker for a two-count.

Bowens hit a kick and made the tag to Billy Gunn. He came in with a flurry of offense and hit a powerslam on The Butcher. The actions spiraled out of control, and Gunn got the two-count after hitting the Famouser.

Towards the end of the match, Anthony Bowens hit the Arrival on Kip Sabian and Max Caster followed it up with the Mic Drop for the pinfall victory.

Result: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay on AEW Rampage

Toni Storm charged at Allysin Kay and stomped on her. The latter hit a big kick and unloaded on the former WWE star. Storm pulled Kay's hair and took her down after a distraction from Saraya.

The action spilled to the outside, and Toni Storm hit some vicious chops at the ringside area. She got a two-count shortly after. Storm hit a few right hand strikes and threw Kay out of the ring. Allysin Kay dropped Toni Storm on the ropes and followed it up with a neckbreaker.

She hit a lariat for a two-count on the Outcasts member. Storm countered with a DDT from the middle rope. Towards the end of the match, Kay had Storm down for the three-count, but the referee got distracted by Ruby Soho and Saraya. Toni Storm rolled up Allysin Kay for a two-count.

Storm then hit a hip attack in the corner and followed it up with the Storm Zero for the pinfall victory.

Result: Toni Storm def. Allysin Kay on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Kyle Fletcher vs. Action Andretti on AEW Rampage

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. Kyle Fletcher overpowered Action Andretti and took down the latter with a slam. Andretti hit a chop and followed it up with a dropkick for a two-count.

The action spilled to the outside, and Fletcher dropped Andretti on the barricade to get the upperhand in the contest. The latter looked to make a comeback, but the Aussie Open member took him down with an elbow strike to the chest.

Action Andretti made his comeback by sending Kyle Fletcher to the outside and hitting a dive. He then hit a thrust kick inside the ring. Fletcher recovered and hit the brainbuster for a two-count. Both men battled on the top turnbuckle, and Action Andretti hit a superplex on Kyle Fletcher. He then hit a 450-splash for another two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Fletcher picked up Andretti and hit the piledriver to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Kyle Fletcher def. Action Andretti on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Kyle Fletcher put Orange Cassidy on notice with a thumbs-up after his win.

The Hardy Boyz segment on AEW Rampage

Tony Schiavone was in the ring, and he introduced The Hardy Boyz. Matt Hardy said that he had a wonderful week and his contract and Private Party's contract with The Firm has been deleted. Jeff Hardy took the mic and expressed his desire to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

The Gunns came out to the ring to interrupt The Hardy Boyz. The former champions said that they want to help Ethan Page and beat The Hardy Boyz like All Ego does as well.

Matt Hardy proposed a match between The Hardy Boyz and The Gunn with a stipulation that if Matt and Jeff Hardy win, Page's contract will be in Matt's control.

Austin and Colten Gunn discussed briefly and accepted the match on Ethan Page's behalf. Both teams had more verbal back-and-forth to end the segment on AEW Rampage.

Dark Order vs. Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage on AEW Rampage

Swerve Strickland and Alex Reynolds started the match, respectively. After a back-and-forth between the two men, Jon Silver and Brian Cage were tagged in. The Machine kicked his opponent and dropped him on the ropes. Silver retaliated by slamming Cage on the mat.

The heels got the advantage after a cheap trick from Swerve Strickland. He hit some chops on Silver, but the latter retaliated with punches. Brian Cage was tagged in, and he tossed around Jon Silver before taking a shot at Alex Reynolds on the apron. Reynolds was tagged in.

He came in with a flurry of offense and hit the tiger driver, followed by a piledriver on Strickland. Toward the end of the match, Brian Cage hit a powerbomb on Reynolds. The heels then hit a double cutter on Alex Reynolds for a two-count.

Cage hit the Drill Claw on Reynolds as Swerve Strickland hit the JML on Jon Silver. The Machine then pinned Alex Reynolds for the victory.

Result: Mogul Affiliates def. Dark Order on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Gates of Agony came down to the ring, and the heels attacked the Dark Order members. However, Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee made the save and chased Strickland's faction away.

