AEW Rampage: The First Dance - 5 Possible Surprises - Former WWE Champion debuts instead of CM Punk; undefeated star loses?

AEW Rampage: The First Dance takes place tonight live from the United Center in Chicage, Illinois. It will be the second episode of Rampage, following its debut last Friday.

The event sold out in a matter of minutes, and is set to be the largest crowd in AEW history. There is much fanfare and excitement surrounding the event, simply because of one name that has been rumored to appear for a number of weeks.

What other surprises could happen AEW Rampage: The First Dance tonight? Find out below! Of course, if you think something else could happen, feel free to comment them down below.

#5 Ric Flair to appear managing Andrade El Idolo at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

Ric Flair appears at TripleMania in the corner of Andrade El Idolo pic.twitter.com/Jab0GePYHJ — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 15, 2021

Ric Flair was recently released by WWE, and is now a free agent. Flair in fact appeared just a few days later, managing Andrade El Idolo at AAA's TripleMania showcase in Mexico City. Could this be a sign of things to come and signify his intentions on AEW Rampage tonight?

Andrade has a huge match at the All Out pay-per-view against PAC, and what's to say he won't have The Nature Boy by his side again? Andrade, of course, is in a real-life relationship with Flair's daughter and WWE superstar Charlotte Flair. It would make for a perfect pairing and the two could go on to make some history.

El Idolo has yet to be announced to appear on AEW Rampage: The First Dance but a quick backstage segment could get everyone hyped up. Flair could appear and suggest that he will ensure Andrade not only beats PAC at All Out, but also beats Kenny Omega down the line.

One notable surprise from the TripleMania event, was that Ric Flair in fact got physical at the event. Delivering his famous chops and also locking in his figure-four leg lock on Konnan. It shows that Flair still has something in the tank to help Andrade in a physical manner.

The 16-time world champion tweeted after the AEW Dynamite show this week, praising the match between Jericho and MJF. It shows Flair is keeping an eye on the product and also who Andrade could come up against in the future.

Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 19, 2021

One thing is for sure, if we do get to see Ric Flair at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, what a turnaround it would be for him personally. Following on from his Lacey Evans storyline in WWE, to managing one of the best wrestlers in the world and being used as much as he can to elevate the AEW product even more. We're all for it, Wooooooo!

