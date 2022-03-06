AEW Revolution 2022 Preview and Predictions

AEW Revolution is the first pay-per-view of the year for All Elite Wrestling. From top-to-bottom, this is one of the better lineups that the company has put forward in the past year.

AEW's pay-per-view cards are always solid, but the first months of 2022 have provided some of the strongest stories and builds in the promotion's history. It will be interesting to see the directions for these angles coming out of the event.

Here is the official lineup for the event, as well as predictions on match outcomes. As is the norm among wrestling fans, there will be a lot of discussion before, during and after the show.

Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole - AEW World Championship

Adam Cole got off to a slow start in AEW. The former NXT Champion joined the promotion in September 2021, but so far it's been a lot of bark without much bite.

Similarly, Hangman Adam Page has had some really good matches since winning the AEW World Championship, this is the first time since dethroning Kenny Omega that he's had a role in a solid storyline.

Cole will likely have a run with the title down the road, but that time isn't now. Expect an excellent match to act the first chapter for a longer, overarching program.

Prediction: Adam Page will retain the AEW World Championship over Adam Cole at AEW Revolution.

CM Punk vs. MJF - Dog Collar Match

The build to this match has featured some of the best promo work in some time. MJF is easily the most talented heel in the game right now and is a bonified master on the microphone.

While Friedman is giving CM Punk his first high-profile feud since returning to wrestling, one drawback is that the story has made Punk, who is usually booked to be smarter than the average babyface, look gullible and easily duped.

That being said, Punk is seasoned enough to work through that and there is no doubt that he and MJF will deliver one of the better matches on the card. While MJF will likely take the loss, he will easily get his heat back and move on to his next program.

Prediction: CM Punk will defeat MJF in a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa - AEW Women's World Championship

AEW Revolution will feature a rematch of one of the more memorable women's bouts of 2021. This one could go either way, but fans will likely see Baker retain the title and avenge her previous loss. This is a better scenario as there is really no one on the heel side to challenge Rosa just yet.

For Baker, AEW seems to be telling the story of the fricition between her, Rebel and Jamie Hayter, so that is likely where they will go next. Fans may also get a match or two between Baker and Mercedes Martinez in the short term.

Prediction: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., will retain the AEW Women's Championship over Thunder Rosa at AEW Revolution.

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian - Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

The winner gets a future title shot for the AEW TNT Championship. Again, this one can go either way, but given the story AEW is telling between Wardlow and MJF, it is a safe bet that Wardlow will earn the title match. This could serve as the final straw to complete his turn against MJF and the Pinnacle.

Prediction: Wardlow will win the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution.

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

This match has also featured some great promo work. Given that the story has been built around Kingston not being able to win the big match, expect him to get the win here. However, Chris Jericho could easily re-ignite the feud, as he's been slipping into a more arrogant and dastardly role lately.

Prediction: Eddie Kingston will defeat Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution.

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

This has been a well-told story. The speculation around Moxley vs. Danielson is that the two will eventually join forces to lead a faction of up-and-coming talent.

While there will likely be a future stable, expect Danielson to turn on Moxley in the process, which will put Mox out for revenge against the group. It's also important to highlight that Danielson is in need of a high-profile win after losing his title match against Adam Page.

Prediction: Bryan Danielson will defeat Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.

Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon - AEW Tag Team Championship

All Elite Wrestling @AEW A face-off between the three tag teams vying for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship at #AEW Revolution PPV LIVE this Sunday at 8pm ET! A face-off between the three tag teams vying for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship at #AEWRevolution PPV LIVE this Sunday at 8pm ET! https://t.co/uLVqUXKArA

The leadup to the AEW tag title match at Revolution was predictable given the friction the company has been spinning between The Young Bucks and reDRagon.

Given that Jurassic Express has been a bit flat since winning the titles, fans can expect new champions, putting whoever is on the losing end into chase mode.

Prediction: reDRagon will win the AEW Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution.

Andrade El Ídolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting

The program has been spilling its wheels. Nevertheless, the match should be a crowd pleaser and will likely lead to the debut of Jeff Hardy in AEW.

Prediction: Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting will defeat Andrade El Ídolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy at AEW Revolution.

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti - AEW TBS Championship

Jade Cargill could be a future star, but she is still pretty green. The match should be fairly basic and continue to establish her as a credible champion.

Prediction: Jade Cargill retains the AEW TBS Championship over Tay Conti at AEW Revolution.

The Buy-In: House of Black vs. Death Triangle and Erick Redbeard

The House of Black faction shows promise, but it sometimes feels like they are trying to be a bit too sophisticated rather than telling something that's a bit simpler to absorb.

It's good to see Matthews and Redbeard get an opportunity here, but admittedly, Matthews could benefit from a name change to be more in line with the faction. Don't be surprised to see Redbeard turn heel and join the House of Black.

Prediction: House of Black will defeat Death Triangle and Erick Redbeard at AEW Revolution.

The Buy-In: Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

The company seems to be high on establishing Hirsch as a heel. Adding depth to the division is a good thing and fans can expect this to be another showcase win on her journey.

Prediction: Leyla Hirsch will defeat Kris Statlander at AEW Revolution.

The Buy-In: Hook vs. QT Marshall

Tony Khan definitely has something with Hook and is taking the time to build him. This will be another spotlight win and it will be interesting to see how he fares in more complex storylines down the road.

Prediction: Hook will defeat QT Marshall at AEW Revolution.

Edited by Jacob Terrell