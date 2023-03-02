AEW Revolution 2023: 2 Stars who could turn heel and 3 who could turn babyface

AEW Revolution 2023 is set to emanate this weekend from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. It will be the promotion's first pay-per-view to take place in California.

The event will be headlined by a 60-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship between reigning champion MJF and Bryan Danielson. Other marquee matches include Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship and Chris Jericho taking on Ricky Starks to blow off their highly personal rivalry.

AEW owner Tony Khan usually likes to deliver big surprises on his shows, be it a surprise debut or a babyface/heel turn from one of his wrestlers. The latter tactic would be a great way to breathe new life into some of his performers who are badly in need of a character refresh.

Here are two stars that could realistically turn heel and three who could turn babyface at AEW Revolution.

#5. Jade Cargill turns babyface

TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently hit 50 wins, giving her the longest undefeated streak in AEW. She is unbeaten in her career, racking up big wins over the likes of Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho and others.

For the entire time, she's been portrayed as an arrogant baddie who knows she's better than her contemporaries. But as wrestling fans have gotten to know her, they realize that beyond that heelish persona lies a wonderful, inspirational human being.

Cargill is the mother of a young girl and regularly talks about being a role model for her daughter on social media. Despite her inexperience, Jade has put in the time and work in the gym and in the ring to be deserving of a spot on the AEW roster. These are qualities that would make her a babyface in any metric.

Perhaps that could start with Jade losing the TBS Championship and experiencing the first struggles in her in-ring career, which would make fans relate to her more.

#4. Christian Cage turns babyface after passing the torch to Jungle Boy

Christian Cage made a shocking return to AEW on the post-Valentine's Day edition of Dynamite, attacking his former rival Jungle Boy. He hit Jack Perry with his signature Killswitch finishing move, leaving the young wrestler laying in the middle of the ring.

The last time both wrestlers had a match at All Out 2022, it was cut short due to Captain Charisma's injury. It was clear that Tony Khan would run this match back to finish the story that they have built up for over a year. It looks like the rivalry will pick up where it left off and lead to a showdown at Revolution.

Despite their bitter rivalry, Christian has been a mentor to the young wrestler. We could be seeing a passing of the torch moment at Revolution where the veteran loses clean to Jungle Boy in the middle of the ring. A post-match hug and show of respect would definitely be welcomed by the fans and help to switch Cage back to a beloved babyface.

#3. Ruby Soho turns heel

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle Jamie Hayter is set to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Saraya and Ruby Soho at #AEW : Revolution on Sunday, March 5. Jamie Hayter is set to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Saraya and Ruby Soho at #AEW: Revolution on Sunday, March 5. https://t.co/x136PoF4Qv

Ruby Soho is set to compete in a three-way match against Saraya and Jamie Hayter at Revolution for the AEW Women's Championship.

The Runaway has been caught in the middle of a faction war between the ex-WWE tandem of Toni Storm and Saraya against All Elite Wrestling originals Hayter and Britt Baker. The main question has been where do Soho's allegiances lie?

As a former WWE Superstar but also beloved AEW wrestler, this could go one or both ways. But the more interesting option would be for Soho to turn heel and side with Saraya and Storm.

She would have an excellent reason to do so as her career in Tony Khan's promotion has been mixed to say the least. She could reveal how frustrated she was at being pushed aside after her promising debut and falling down the card. Making her a heel would be the right move.

#2. AEW World Champion MJF turns babyface while CM Punk returns as a heel to confront him

MJF is a polarizing figure in the world of professional wrestling. Known for his arrogance and verbal skills, the AEW World Champion is no stranger to committing evil deeds.

The build-up to the AEW World Championship Iron Man Match at Revolution has seen MJF act unscrupulously and run down Danielson at every opportunity. The Salt of the Earth made things personal when he taunted the American Dragon's family, making threats to hurt the veteran.

However, in his most recent promo on Dynamite, MJF also revealed a vulnerable side as a jilted lover who lost his fiancee. It could help plant seeds for an eventual babyface turn.

Fans already love MJF despite his heelishness and can't help but be entertained by his antics. Look no further than The Rock as a template. It would make sense, especially if CM Punk returns as a heel to cause him to lose his championship.

#1. Jon Moxley turns heel along with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club

Jon Moxley has proven himself to be one of the most consistent workers in Tony Khan's promotion. He is a multi-time AEW World Champion and carried the company through tough times such as during the pandemic and post-All Out 2022.

The Blackpool Combat Club member is set to face Hangman Adam Page one last time in a Texas Deathmatch at Revolution.

Moxley and Hangman Page have been feuding for several months now going back to October. Unfortunately, the referee was forced to end their first encounter as Hangman Page suffered a concussion.

Page made his return from injury a couple of months later and demanded a rematch. Moxley agreed, and the Cowboy won that match. Their third in the trilogy ended in an unsatisfying manner, which has led to their Revolution bout being booked.

During this time, Mox has started showing heelish tendencies in how he has dealt with Page. He has always been portrayed as somewhat of an anti-hero, but he should absolutely turn heel to refresh his character.

Imagine if he enlisted the help of the BCC to take down Hangman during the match. The heat would be incredible. Blackpool Combat Club could be positioned as the top heel faction in All Elite Wrestling, similar to what The Bloodline is in WWE.

