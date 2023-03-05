AEW Revolution 2023 Preview and Predictions

AEW Revolution, the company's first pay-per-view of 2023, takes place on Sunday, March 5, emanating from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Including the Revolution Zero Hour Pre-Show, nine matches will take place on this card.

As usual, the following article previews the show and offers predictions for each match. As always, it will be interesting to see where things net out after this show as the company begins to build towards its annual Memorial Day weekend show, Double or Nothing.

1. Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

Can MJF Wrestle a 60-Minute Iron Man Match?

This will culminate MJF's first major championship feud since winning the AEW World Championship in November 2022. The build was predictable at times, with Danielson having to win a series of matches in order to be deemed the number-one contender.

While this formula has been used in MJF feuds before, it still tells a nice story, and this bout should be the night's highlight. Bryan Danielson has proven to be able to carry an Iron Man match, and it will be interesting to see if MJF can keep up with that pace.

Expect MJF to retain due to some form of cheating or outside interference.

Prediction: MJF will retain the AEW World Championship

2. Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley will face "Hangman" Adam Page, capping off their multi-month program. Like their previous matches, this one promises to feature a lot of stiff shots and a fair amount of blood.

Moxley has seemingly been positioned as the heel throughout this program, as has the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club. Coming out of this match, it will be interesting to see if the company continues to go in this direction or if Moxley will return to being a top babyface.

For Page, his path is also unclear as he has been associated with the Dark Order faction without much else. Perhaps fans will see Page begin to reunite with his former teammates, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.

Prediction: Adam Page will defeat Jon Moxley.

3. AEW Women's World Championship

Jamie Hayter will defend the AEW Women's World Championship in a triple threat against Saraya and Ruby Soho.

The feud has centered around where Soho's allegiance lies. Given her past in WWE, some fans think she will eventually align with Saraya and Toni Storm, as both also worked for the company. This will likely continue to be a theme throughout this match.

In the end, fans should expect that this will serve to put the title on Saraya and lead to rematches with Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker. As for Soho, she is highly talented but hasn't been booked consistently since joining the company. It is likely she will return to working on "Dark" and "Dark Elevation," though hopefully, AEW will have something better in store for her.

Prediction: Saraya will win the AEW Women's World Championship

4. AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Gunns defeat The Acclaimed to become new

The Gunns defeat The Acclaimed to become new @AEW World Tag Team Champions

Austin and Colten Gunn will put their newly won AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and the team of Danhausen and Orange Cassidy.

This match did not have much of a build, but there will be enough fan favorites in the bout to make it watchable. Fans should not expect the Gunns to drop their titles, as they continue to build to a one-on-one rematch with the team they defeated for the Championship, the Acclaimed.

Prediction: The Gunn Club will retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

5. AEW World Trios Championship

Can Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks hang on to the World Trios Championship?

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will put their AEW World Trios Championship on the line against the House of Black faction of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews.

What this match lacked in storyline build will make up for in high spots and the kind of action that most hardcore fans of the company enjoy. Fans should not be surprised to see this match open the show and set the tone for the evening.

Both factions seem to be without direction at the moment, so hopefully the company will find a way to add some depth to the characters and stories coming out of this match.

Prediction: Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will retain the AEW World Trios Championship

6. AEW TNT Championship

Can Wardlow regain the AEW TNT Championship and Avenge His Father's Memory?

Normally, losing hair isn't a very good reason to seek revenge on someone. The company did a nice job telling the story of Wardlow growing his hair long in tribute to his father, who passed away from cancer, only to have Samoa Joe desecrate that memory.

The company has been passing the TNT title back and forth over the past several months, but it looks like they have settled in on Joe being a dominant heel, so fans should expect him to hold on to the title here.

Prediction: Samoa Joe will retain the AEW TNT Championship

7. Final Burial Match

The feud between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage comes to a head

The feud was delayed a bit when Christian was sidelined with an injury, but it is likely to come to a close here.

It is intriguing that at the start of the year, Jungle Boy vowed to win a Championship in 2023. It's clear he has talent, and if booked properly, this would be a fun journey to take the fans on with a likable babyface.

Prediction: Jungle Boy will defeat Christian Cage

8. Absolute Revenge

The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from ringside

The match has had some interesting starts and stops, with Chris Jericho getting the better of Ricky Starks after the 33-year-old star defeated him several months ago.

The company is high on Starks, and if he is to elevate himself, a key win here is a must. It is possible that someone other than a member of Jericho's faction will cost the upcoming star the match, but it is more likely that this will be a vehicle to push Starks closer to the main event.

Prediction: Ricky Starks will defeat Chris Jericho

9. Zero Hour

Will this be a precursor to a future title feud?

Only one match has been advertised for the "Zero Hour" pre-show, and it should be a good one as Mark Briscoe teams up with the Lucha Brothers to meet Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese.

This should showcase wins for Briscoe and the Lucha Brothers. This could be setting up a title match against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks either on a future episode of Dynamite or perhaps at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view during WrestleMania weekend.

Prediction: Mark Briscoe and the Lucha Brothers will defeat Ari Daivari, Josh Woods and Tony Nese

