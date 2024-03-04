AEW Revolution 2024 - Best and Worst - Sting retires, multiple WWE legends return, Vince McMahon’s intellectual property used

AEW Revolution 2024 was an important event in the company's history, considering it was the stage for Sting's final match. As expected, the show delivered on the in-ring quality fans have come to expect from Tony Khan's promotion, while also missing a few beats as well.

Here, we take a look at some of the best parts of Revolution and a few segments which did not quite hit the mark.

#5 Best: Kyle O'Reilly not joining Undisputed Kingdom in AEW

One of the highlights of Revolution this year was the return of Kyle O'Reilly. Considering how his neck injury had been the source of much concern regarding his career, many were pleasantly surprised to see him back in action. Another twist happened when he seemingly turned down joining the Undisputed Kingdom.

If Kyle does go on a singles run, it would open up a plethora of storylines to be explored. Friction between him and Adam Cole could also be an entertaining feud, if AEW decides to go that route. All in all, the decision to set him on a solo path was quite a good step.

#4 Worst: Bryan Danielson not winning any titles at AEW Revolution

The American Dragon is without a doubt one of the most skilled stars in Tony Khan's roster, which makes it even more of a crime that he is yet to win his first AEW title. This year at Revolution, many expected him to finally bag gold in the match against Eddie Kingston.

However, Danielson added another notch on his losses list. While he certainly does not need a title to prove his talent, an important victory would still go a long way in elevating not just him, but the belt as well.

#3 Best: Multiple WWE legends appearing at AEW Revolution

To mark the importance of Revolution and Sting's final match, several legends in the pro-wrestling business showed up to commemorate the event. Veterans like Ricky Steamboat, Magnum T.A, Lex Luger, Diamond Dallas Page and Ric Flair were among the stars of yesteryear who had showed in support.

The presence of these legends lent to the regal atmosphere of the pay-per-view, especially considering that it would be Sting's final pro-wrestling pay-per-view. Coming off of Revolution, this was certainly something many fans will remember.

#2 Worst: Renee Paquette's botch at AEW Revolution

A massive event like Revolution leaves a very small margin for botches. But unfortunately, a few misteps here and there are quite common in AEW, even during pay-per-views. During a segment involving Bryan Danielson, Renee Paquette slipped up and addressed him as Daniel Bryan, his name in WWE.

While this is by no means a major mistake, botches like these go a long way in breaking the flow of the event. Many fans took to Twitter to call out the botch, which could simply have been avoided altogether.

#1 Best: Sting's retirement match and video package to end AEW Revolution

While fans may disagree on several fronts about this year's Revolution, few would find any fault with how AEW showed respect to Sting for his retirement match. A hauntingly beatiful video package showcased the career of The Icon, ending with him saying, 'It's showtime for the last time.' This led to one of the biggest pops of the night, as Sting came out to an equally special entrance with his two sons.

The ensuing match also put Sting on display as The Young Bucks took the backseat. The booking to have Sting retire as the AEW Tag Team Champion was also a commendable decision.

Revolution overall was definitely one of AEW's stronger pay-per-views. It remains to be seen how the storylines pan out after the event, and which feuds will continue in the weekly programming.

What are your thoughts on the pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section!

