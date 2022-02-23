CM Punk vs. MJF at AEW Revolution should be a real dogfight

AEW Revolution is shaping up to be a well-rounded card on March 6th in Orlando. There seems to be a bit of everything on the agenda for the evening.

There will be an AEW World Championship match between Hangman Adam Page and Adam Cole and a Face of the Revolution ladder match, which promises to be a wild affair.

Alongside all of that action, Britt Baker will defend her AEW World Women's title against Thunder Rosa, which sounds like it might be one of the penultimate chapters in their long saga. Most fans and observers expect to see La Mera Mera walk out with the belt.

Jurassic Express is set to defend their tag team championships against challengers who are yet to be determined, and there is still so much more to be added. This should be a good night for All Elite Wrestling if all goes well.

Perhaps nothing on this night, however, will be more intriguing than the dog collar match between CM Punk and MJF.

The feud between the two microphone masters has been just as much an insult as it has been an injury up to this point. Not that their physical showdowns haven't been brutal, but the verbal altercations they have both dished out may have left even deeper wounds.

All the bad blood between the two has been boiling up to this point. It should be an all-out war when they are linked together, with no real escape in sight. The only thing that will match its brutality will be its brilliance.

While CM Punk will likely go over in this dogfight, it will still benefit MJF - win or lose. It's another evolution in his character, as we have never seen the young pup in an environment like this with a big dog like Punk. Matches like these are where you cement your legacy or 'mark your territory,' so to speak.

When Punk essentially hand-picked MJF as one of the young stars he wanted to work with, mold, and elevate, he chose wisely. Their feud has been a perfect fit for both men at this stage in their careers. Punk is a veteran mentor, and in this conflict, he is leading the way while the upcoming superstar is nipping at his heels.

When they finally wrap those collars around their necks at Revolution, expect a moment in AEW history

Both men will take a huge bite out of the other and still come back, foaming at the mouth. Punk has never been afraid to mix it up, and MJF has shown a ruthless side as of late.

There will be a lot of great matches at AEW Revolution, but don't be surprised if the war between these two hounds ends up stealing the show. Neither man will roll over on command or beg for his dinner. That's not part of their instincts.

Instead, we will witness the type of contest that becomes the thing of legend if done correctly. No matter the stipulation, Punk and MJF should come out of this encounter with no fleas on either of them. Because they have set the stage for a dogfight, we will all remember.

Who do you think will prevail in the dog collar match at AEW Revolution? Will it be CM Punk or MJF? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy