3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Big plans for Jon Moxley before hiatus, mystery wrestler provides interesting revelations about CM Punk-Eddie Kingston real-life heat

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't.

As we inch closer towards the third edition of Full Gear this Saturday, multiple backstage reports have surfaced suggesting possible scrapped plans. Moreover, we also came across some hearsays regarding real-life heat between two AEW stars.

Now without further ado, let's quickly get down into detail about those rumor stories and whether they should emerge as true or not.

#5 Hope is true: Major plans for Jon Moxley before his hiatus from AEW programming

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Tony Khan shares that Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program



Wish him well 🙏 Tony Khan shares that Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment programWish him well 🙏 https://t.co/YjkZr5wp8q

Before Jon Moxley, via Tony Khan, announced that he would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program, plans were in place to bring a notable change to his on-screen character.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the former WWE Superstar was set to undergo a 'personality change.' Meltzer didn't go into specifics to talk about whether or not Moxley was supposed to embrace a heel persona or a full-fledged babyface character.

We hope this rumor is true because Jon Moxley was already teasing a character change during his matches in the ongoing world title eliminator tournament. Given how he squashed Preston Vance, one would assume that the company might have booked him to turn him heel down the road.

The former Shield member was on the receiving end of an on-and-off push after losing the AEW World Championship. If he hadn't taken a hiatus, Moxley would not only have embraced the heel persona but also would have entered into the main event scene after a long time. It could have done wonders for his career moving forward.

#4 Hope isn't true: Original plans for Cody Rhodes' match at AEW Full Gear

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the company initially pitched the idea of doing a four-way match pitting Cody Rhodes, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, and Makakai Black at the November 13th event.

However, Tony Khan scrapped those plans and instead decided to go with a tag team bout between these stars. At the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, Cody Rhodes and PAC will team up to square off against Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

Despite the company originally wanting to book a four-way match, we hope this is not true, and Tony Khan nixing the idea was a great decision. With no high-stakes involvement, it would have made absolutely no sense to even think about pitting all four men against each other.

Having a tag team match is a fitting way to conclude two separate rivalries in one. It also allows either Rhodes or PAC to turn against each other during the clash.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das