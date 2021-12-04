4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope aren't: Former UFC Champion was set to confront Cain Velasquez, interesting detail on how Andrade-Charlotte Flair's relationship ended, Cody Rhodes' health update

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't. Several notable stories surfaced last week. While some turned out to be heartbroken surrounding the relationship status of Andrade and Charlotte Flair, others weren't too good either from a hardcore wrestling standpoint.

That said, let's quickly dive into the details about these rumors and whether they should be true or not.

#5 Hopefully True: Junior Dos Santos and Cain Velasquez were set to confront each other at AAA TripleMania Regia show

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata Five years ago today, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos had their third and final fight. It was a gruelling affair, which Cain won via a fifth-round TKO to retain the HW title. I’ll remember the bout for this iconic staredown, which IMO beats Crocop and Silva’s in Pride. #UFC Five years ago today, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos had their third and final fight. It was a gruelling affair, which Cain won via a fifth-round TKO to retain the HW title. I’ll remember the bout for this iconic staredown, which IMO beats Crocop and Silva’s in Pride. #UFC https://t.co/qt533ZuHqR

A recent report from ESPN's Marc Raimondi suggested that AAA's higher-ups were planning to have a buzzworthy confrontation between two former rivals, Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos, for the upcoming TripleMania Regia show on December 4th.

However, the reported plans seem to have been nixed, citing Dos Santos' scheduling conflict:

"I had heard this, too. The pitch was to fly dos Santos and Dan Lambert down to Mexico and JDS would have started a storyline in AAA with his old UFC rival Cain Velasquez. Would have been fun, but dos Santos couldn't do it," Raimondi tweeted.

We hope this rumor is true because a face-off between two MMA veterans inside a squared circle could have brought a much-needed spotlight on the Mexico turf. Dos Santos and Velasquez have quite a bit in common.

In addition to their MMA careers, both men crossed over to AEW and WWE, respectively, to pursue their passion for pro wrestling. Moreover, both men have a rich history dating back to their days in UFC.

It would have been a feel-good moment for wrestling fans to have witnessed two former UFC rivals renew their rivalry in a wrestling ring.

#4 Hopefully not true: AEW star Andrade and Charlotte Flair not mutually ending their relationship

Since AEW's Andrade and WWE's Charlotte Flair unfollowed each other on Twitter and Instagram, rumors have been swirling surrounding their relationship status.

According to Bodyslam.net, both stars have reportedly ended their two-year-long relationship. It's worth noting that the break-up wasn't a mutual decision, as Charlotte Flair ended the bond per the reports:

"After speaking with multiple sources I can confirm that the two are no longer together. Sources indicated that the break-up did not appear to be mutual and that it was Charlotte who ended the relationship. I was not given any details as to why the relationship came to an end, only that the two are officially done as of a couple weeks ago."

While there's no denying that Andrade and Charlotte are no longer together, we still hope that the rumors regarding the decision not being mutual are not true. Both the stars were happily engaged since 2020 last year and have even postponed their wedding plans.

As heartbreaking as it seems to see them go separate ways, it would have been unfair, especially for the AEW star, if the relationship hadn't ended mutually.

