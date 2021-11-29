4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope aren't: Massive update on The Young Bucks' contract, WWE's interest in MJF revealed, and more

Welcome back to another exciting edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't.

Over the past week, we have come across multiple reports suggesting an update over The Young Bucks' contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

And speaking of contracts, Johnny Gargano's current extension with WWE has created speculation about whether he will leave the former Black and Gold brand sometime in December.

His contractual situation appears similar to the one Adam Cole had before he left the company. There's a very good chance that War Games on December 5th could be his last match with the company.

We'll discuss in detail the reports that surfaced surrounding that and a few other rumor stories from this week.

#5 Hopefully true: The Young Bucks has signed a new deal with AEW

Nick and Matt Jackson have been prominent figures in AEW since its inception, and if the reports swirling are any indication, the brothers will stay with the promotion for much longer than expected.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that The Young Bucks have signed a long-term deal with AEW, which will keep them with the company through at least 2026.

We hope this rumor turns out to be true since there's specifically no reason for them to leave Tony Khan's promotion in the future. The Jackson Brothers are enjoying considerable backstage power, given their status as Executive Vice Presidents.

Moreover, they've had an impressive run in promotion thus far, featuring in almost all pay-per-view matches. They've even had a lengthy run with the AEW World Tag Team Championships, which recently ended at 302 days, and they are two of the most important figures and faces of All Elite Wrestling.

Although The Young Bucks have uploaded a rumor killer bio regarding their contracts, we all know they love teasing wrestling fans.

