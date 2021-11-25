Major update on Johnny Gargano's current WWE contract status

According to reports, Johnny Gargano's contract with WWE was about to expire on December 3rd. However, recent reports say he is reportedly going to stick with the company for another week.

Per Fightful Select, the former North American Champion signed this short-term deal to compete in the upcoming NXT WarGames scheduled to happen on December 5th.

Gargano's successes make him one of the best stars in WWE. He has won all the championships on the black-and-gold brand: Tag Team Championships, NXT Championship, and North American Championship. He is the first man to hold the latter title thrice and the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion.

Johnny Gargano is a former NXT Champion who could also be on his way out of WWE

While he is currently involved in a storyline with his faction, The Way, Gargano is regarded as one of the greatest in-ring talents of NXT.

He has been a part of many incredible matches with great rivals like Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole. Johnny Gargano's performances, especially at NXT TakeOvers, have always grabbed the WWE Universe's attention.

Over the past few months, several former WWE stars have jumped ship to AEW. Former NXT Champions Adam Cole, Andrade and Malakai Black have all joined the up-and-coming promotion.

Since there is no news of him extending his contract, fans are speculating that 'Johnny Wrestling' will also take a similar path to his former colleagues. A star like him will thrive in any company, so we won't be surprised if the former NXT Champion shows up in AEW after WarGames.

Edited by Angana Roy