Backstage update regarding Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract status – reports

Johnny Gargano has recently removed all NXT references from his Twitter and Instagram bios. However, the link to his WWE.com page is still available. Latest reports have indicated that Gargano's actions are no indication of him leaving any time soon.

It was reported last month that Johnny Gargano’s current WWE contract is apparently set to expire on December 3, 2021.

As per reports from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been no confirmation that the former NXT North American Champion leaving earlier than when his deal expires. It is to be believed that just because Johnny Gargano has removed NXT references from his bio, doesn’t mean he will leave the company.

Meltzer went on to report that WWE still has plans in store for the former NXT Champion and that nobody backstage has been alerted to any change in the situation. Gargano is seemingly in WWE's plans for future NXT 2.0 shows. Hence, the fan favorite Superstar is not done with WWE, not as of now at least.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano #Family #TheWay4Eva Who would have guessed that purchasing a new TV for someone would lead to gaining a Dad, a Mom, a little Dog sister, 2 little Brothers, a Husband, NXT Women's Tag Titles and of course.. finding your favorite NFL Team!Happy 1 Year Anniversary, @indi_hartwell Who would have guessed that purchasing a new TV for someone would lead to gaining a Dad, a Mom, a little Dog sister, 2 little Brothers, a Husband, NXT Women's Tag Titles and of course.. finding your favorite NFL Team!Happy 1 Year Anniversary, @indi_hartwell. #Family #TheWay4Eva https://t.co/YjSezWbcMk

However, there is still a bit of uncertainty if Johnny Gargano wants to continue in WWE or not. But in any case, both sides will have to discuss the situation very soon.

Johnny Gargano has been a part of WWE since 2015

After signing a deal with WWE in 2015, Johnny Gargano immediately made an impact in the company alongside his DIY teammate Tommaso Ciampa. The two men quickly became fan favorites in NXT and were also regarded as a popular tag team by the NXT fanbase.

Together with Ciampa, Gargano won the NXT Tag Team Championship. He also engaged in one of the most heated feuds in NXT history with The Blackheart.

Also Read

In 2019, Johnny Gargano defeated Adam Cole to win the NXT Championship. Johnny Wrestling was scheduled to face Ciampa but he had to undergo surgery, which forced him out of the match.

Gargano is also a three-time NXT North American Champion and has won the title more times than anyone else has. The co-leader of The Way is also the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Where would you like to see Johnny Gargano by the end of next year? WWE AEW 3 votes so far