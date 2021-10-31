3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Ex-WWE star signs with Tony Khan's promotion, Bray Wyatt going to Hollywood?

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't.

With Full Gear pay-per-view fast approaching, several significant developments have taken place over the past week. With top-notch free agents like Bray Wyatt still lurking in the wrestling market, we have come across a report suggesting his possible future. Aside from that, there is plenty of news swirling around.

That said, let's not wait any further to look at the top rumors of the week, and should it be true or not? We'll get down to it.

#5. Hope isn't true: Tony Nese becoming AEW's latest signing

Ever since Tony Nese was spotted in attendance during the AEW Dynamite episode last week, fans have been eager to learn about his future with the promotion. The Premier Athlete has even wrestled a few matches against DeMarcio James and Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark tapings.

With that said, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that since Nese appeared on television in some capacity, which most likely means that the company has signed him:

"You know, on Saturday (AEW Dynamite), they showed him (Tony Nese) the stands, so, obviously, he's signed, but they didn't announce because probably they are doing something. But he did the Dark tapings yesterday in Orlando, I think he wrestled more than one match. So, he's signed. That's the deal," said Dave Meltzer.

Despite that, we hope that this isn't true. Although Tony Nese has tons of potential in the ring, he may quickly find himself lost in the shuffle. AEW currently holds the most stacked roster among other wrestling promotions, even surpassing WWE. At one point, Tony Khan will not be able to keep everyone happy.

Even veterans have been predicting the same if AEW continues to expand its roster, they might end up in a similar situation to WCW from back in the day.

Even if the company is interested in bringing someone, Buddy Murphy and Bray Wyatt could be a great option. Regardless, this is just a reviewer's opinion, the company may not have made Nese's signing official, but it seems inevitable.

#4. Hope isn't true: Bray Wyatt possibly heading to Hollywood?

- @FightfulSelect Bray Wyatt has been in Los Angeles of late fielding inquiries regarding Hollywood projects. Bray Wyatt has been in Los Angeles of late fielding inquiries regarding Hollywood projects.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/noPgykpFgc

Bray Wyatt has officially become the hottest free agent in pro wrestling today after finishing up his non-compete 90-day clause this week. Fans have been wondering which promotion he will sign with, given that both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW have shown interest.

However, his latest report isn't regarding his pro wrestling future. Much to everyone's surprise, Windham Rotunda could follow in the footsteps of stars like John Cena and The Rock to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Fightful Select recently reported that the former Universal Champion has been in Los Angeles lately to inquire about Hollywood projects.

Aside from that, Bray Wyatt was recently spotted with Jason Baker at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. For those unknown, Baker and his team were the brainchild behind creating a sinister 'Fiend' mask for Bray Wyatt.

We hope that Wyatt's possible venture into Hollywood is not true. It merely turns out to be a one-off deal, given that he has so much to contribute to professional wrestling. He is undoubtedly considered a creative genius and a great storyteller.

Given that he has become a free agent now, top promotions would come knocking on his door. Let's assume that his visit to Baker's could lead to the creation of a new mask when he makes his wrestling return.

