AEW's Chris Jericho sends WWE legend a stern warning on social media

AEW star Chris Jericho delivered a heated message on social media to WWE legend Ricky Steamboat ahead of tomorrow night's AEW Dynamite.

Earlier, President Tony Khan announced that Steamboat will make his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion as a special guest timekeeper. It is done to have "The Dragon" appear in tomorrow's special edition of Dynamite, which will be HBO's Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon theme.

Twitter has been rocking ever since the declaration of Steamboat's first-ever AEW appearance. One of those was Chris Jericho, who had a lot of history with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Upon learning of the announcement, The Wizard sent a chilling warning to The Dragon. Here's what Jericho said:

"Stay the hell out of my business Steamboat….," Jericho tweeted.

Check out the tweet here:

Back in early 2009, Jericho entered a feud with Hall of Famers Steamboat, Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka. He defeated those legends at WrestleMania 25 as The Dragon was the only one who took Jericho to the limit.

Due to his impressive performance at 'Mania 25, Steamboat got another shot at Jericho in Backlash 2009 but lost after tapping out to the "Walls of Jericho."

Fans chimed in on Chris Jericho's tweet towards WWE legend Ricky Steamboat

After Chris Jericho's fiery tweet about Ricky Steamboat's debut announcement, netizens were quick to jump on it to give their various thoughts.

One fan suggested that Jericho should put his old photo op with Steamboat in a t-shirt, just like what MJF did in his feud with CM Punk.

Another user wants to see Jericho and Steamboat wrestle once again, this time in an AEW ring.

Meanwhile, one fan was fuming at The Wizard's tweet, saying he should learn how to respect the WWE Hall of Famer.

Mikey Mike @BigMikeSky1 @IAmJericho @AEW Ricky Steamboat has had a number of the greatest matches in history. Watch your mouth! @IAmJericho @AEW Ricky Steamboat has had a number of the greatest matches in history. Watch your mouth!

Contrastingly, one fan indicated that Jericho might have another "cringe segment" in the making.

Adarsh Pandey @adarshwho @IAmJericho @AEW Jericho trying another cringe joke or comedy segment with his jobbers yelling at a legend it's going to be embarassing moment @IAmJericho @AEW Jericho trying another cringe joke or comedy segment with his jobbers yelling at a legend it's going to be embarassing moment

Another user claimed that if Steamboat wants another match, he should have it at All Out and that it would still become "match of the night."

Kaden LaDuke @UnbreakableKDL @IAmJericho @AEW If Steamboat were to have another match at All Out I'm 100% sure he could still have the match of the night @IAmJericho @AEW If Steamboat were to have another match at All Out I'm 100% sure he could still have the match of the night

It will be interesting to see if Jericho and Steamboat's paths cross once again tomorrow on the special edition of AEW Dynamite.

Do you want to see Chris Jericho and Ricky Steamboat wrestle once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

