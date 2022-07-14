"He didn't enjoy it much" - Former WWE Superstar says he was unsure about pulling off his iconic move on AEW's Chris Jericho

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently opened up about performing the Swing on Chris Jericho at the top of the cage during the Blood and Guts match.

The aforementioned bout went down a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite. Castagnoli teamed up with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz to square off against the Jericho Appreciation Society on the show.

The violent affair featured many memorable spots, none more so than when the former WWE star swung Chris Jericho at the top, with the crowd roaring in his support.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Claudio Castagnoli discussed several topics, including executing the now-iconic spot in just his second AEW match. He stated that though it was a lot of "fun" to perform the Swing on Chris Jericho, he feels that the Le Champion might not have enjoyed it as much.

Furthermore, Castagnoli added that though he was hesitant to execute the spot, once he got on top of the cage and got Jericho in position, all doubts went away.

“I found out it’s a lot of fun to swing Chris Jericho on top of that cage,” Castagnoli says. I’m very safety-conscious, and I didn’t think it was possible. Other people had a lot of faith in me, and I knew how cool it would look, but everyone’s safety was paramount to me. We decided to go through with it when we knew it would be safe. Once I got up there and started swinging, any remaining doubt went away.”

Check out the results of this week's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest here.

Claudio Castagnoli secured another win on this week's AEW Dynamite

While a singles match between Castagnoli and Chris Jericho still seems like a distant dream, the former faced the latter's JAS stablemate, Jake Hager, on this week's episode of Dynamite. The contest featured plenty of outside shenanigans, with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker interfering to assist Hager.

However, as expected, Claudio Castagnoli emerged victorious in a spectacular fashion after hitting a sit-out Powerbomb on Jake Hager. Considering he has remained unbeaten so far, fans can expect nothing but great things for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion in All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far