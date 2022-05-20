AEW's Dustin Rhodes shares huge personal milestone on social media

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has never been one to shy away from opening up about the demons he has had to face in his life; demons that he managed to defeat. Now The Natural has taken to social media to share an incredible milestone.

In 2008 Rhodes's career was on a downward spiral. Portraying the Black Reign character in TNA, he was wildly out of shape. He would eventually stop showing up to events and was released that summer.

This was the motivation Dustin Rhodes needed to get a grip on his transgressions and put them down for the count. The Bizarre One began working on his sobriety, and as of May 19th 2022, he has been completely sober for 14 years.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes



Believe me when I say this for those who are struggling. YOU CANNOT DO IT ALONE. Seek help and Today is a huge milestone for me. I have 14 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol.Believe me when I say this for those who are struggling. YOU CANNOT DO IT ALONE. Seek help and #KeepSteppin 🤘🏼 Today is a huge milestone for me. I have 14 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Believe me when I say this for those who are struggling. YOU CANNOT DO IT ALONE. Seek help and #KeepSteppin 🤘🏼

"Today is a huge milestone for me. I have 14 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Believe me when I say this for those who are struggling. YOU CANNOT DO IT ALONE. Seek help and #KeepSteppin." said Dustin Rhodes.

Rhodes has arguably never looked better than during his AEW run. His matches against the likes of CM Punk and his brother Cody Rhodes are considered to be some of the best matches in AEW's short history.

Dustin Rhodes garnered the support of his fellow AEW roster members

After letting the world know of his amazing achievements, many other AEW roster members were quick to congratulate The Natural on his 14 years sober.

The likes of Danhausen, Aubrey Edwards, and Darius Martin all tweeted their congrats to the former WWE star. However, one star whose response hit home was that of Matt Hardy.

Hardy is someone who went down a similar road to what Dustin did back in 2008, and now leads a happy sober life. Both men sought out help when they needed it the most, a message that everyone should live by. Help is out there, don't be afraid to reach out and ask for it.

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Ken Norris