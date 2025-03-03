AEW's next power move to overturn John Cena's WWE Elimination Chamber betrayal

AEW Revolution is right around the corner but the name on every pro wrestling fan's lips is John Cena. The Cenation Leader shocked the entire world when he turned heel for the first time in two decades to side with The Rock and turn on Cody Rhodes.

There is a lot going on now in WWE and given the magnitude of the events, AEW almost feels like an afterthought at this point to many fans. That is down to what happened at Elimination Chamber and Tony Khan would want to make sure that he comes up with an ace of his own.

One of his top stars, Jon Moxley, will be putting his AEW World Title on the line against Cope. The Death Riders have been on the ropes after a string of losses recently. Moxley has been in and out as the leader of the pack and there is a genuine possibility that he could be dumped in the event he loses the title.

MJF becomes the new leader

If there is one person who can take over the role of Jon Moxley as the leader of The Death Riders, it is the former AEW World Champion MJF. MJF has the aura and the mean streak to do the same, if not a better job than Moxley and that could work well with the current group.

However, there would also arise a problem as his leadership could be seen as a dissenting factor among the group. However, they will have to contend with it as they would have seemingly made their bed.

New AEW babyface in Cope

The Death Riders have been unrelenting heels in AEW ever since they turned on Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream. Jon Moxley has been the focal point since then and some might argue that he has overstayed his welcome as the heel and especially as the world champion.

With Cope now back in the fold and with the fans fully behind him, the time could be right for a babyface to hold the top title once again. That could be done with The Death Riders turning on Moxley and taking him out of the group if he loses his title.

Events will be on par with Elimination Chamber 2025

The events that unfolded at WWE Elimination Chamber will be fresh in the minds of all the wrestling fans. The incredible visual of The Rock and John Cena standing side by side over a fallen Cody Rhodes will live long in everybody's memories.

If there is a chance for AEW to at least rival it, or even dare to better it, the only way they can do it is by having The Death Riders turn on Jon Moxley.

This will ensure that AEW is also spoken in the same breath as WWE after the recent events and that could be the ultimate power move by Tony Khan.

