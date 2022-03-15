AEW legend Sting is like the Tom Brady of pro wrestling

They say that some people age like a fine wine, getting better as the years roll on. When it comes to AEW legend Sting and NFL great Tom Brady, that theory seems remarkably true.

The announcement of Brady's return to play another season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is reminiscent of what Sting has done so far in AEW. Critics and observers often dismiss them as being 'too old' to be as great as they once were, yet they continue to shine.

It's almost as if they can't be stopped. They have played the game, and Father Time hasn't beaten them yet. Some people just have that quality.

The Stinger recently reflected on his decorated time in professional wrestling for The Player's Tribune. He had the opportunity to comment on his magnificent career with not only WCW and WWE, but now with AEW.

Professional athletes often fade out quickly. They may have a few good years and then simply disappear. Success in the ring and on the field is fleeting for most, and the trend from greatness is typically downward to mediocrity.

And then there are special athletes like Sting, who seem to have tapped the Fountain of Youth.

Much like The Master of the Scorpion Deathlock, Tom Brady has that same quality. It's not only a will to win, there's also the belief that it's never over until it's over.

It's sort of like a fourth quarter comeback. You can't believe it's happening, but you have to watch it all the way until the end. When it's over, you applaud the achievement and wait for the next one.

No one can be sure if the WWE Hall of Famer or the Super Bowl MVP will ever win another championship or not. Even if they don't? The fact that they continue to strive for excellence says a lot about both men's characters.

They don't rest on their laurels, and they never back down from a challenge.

It's the lesson of legends - a story that tells you that you'll never lose if you ignore the detractors and always try to be the very best you can be.

Age doesn't make you old. Quitting does.

And there's certainly no quitting in either of these guys. They continue to amaze us and write new chapters in their incredible stories, even long after they were written off by some. That's the funny thing about icons. You can never count them out.

And the only thing that's ever sure about them is... nothing's for sure.

What do you think of Sting's time thus far in All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

