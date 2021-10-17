5 children of WWE Superstars who could sign with AEW

AEW has become the new home for many of the most talented individuals in the wrestling industry. Several WWE Superstars have joined the promotion to do something different.

In recent months, fans have seen some children of WWE legends join the new promotion. Brock Anderson, Powerhouse Hobbs, Austin, and Colten Gunn are some of the wrestlers who have joined AEW instead of WWE.

Similarly, a few budding or top wrestlers could end up joining AEW in the hopes of bigger opportunities. While WWE is the dream destination for many, Tony Khan has given wrestlers an alternative to look forward to.

With that being said, take a look at the five children of WWE superstars who could sign with AEW soon.

#5. AEW could sign WWE legend Chris Benoit’s son David

Chris Benoit was known as one of the best wrestlers during his time in WWE. However, the company has distanced itself from the late superstar due to his involvement in a double-murder and suicide.

Chris’ son David Benoit recently entered the industry to follow in his father's footsteps. However, WWE will probably keep away from David due to the actions of his father.

AEW, on the other hand, could sign the newcomer without punishing him for the sins of his father. David is close to former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and has also been backstage for several of the promotion's shows.

Speaking on the Pro and Bro Wrestling podcast, David said he shared the ring with a couple of guys from AEW:

"I'm just messing around in the ring right now with a couple of guys from AEW. There's some good talent there. [I'm close with] Chris Jericho," Benoit said.

He admitted that he is a fan of AEW, and went on to say that he would love to wrestle for the company in the future.

“I love AEW. That’s a good time, good, quality product, some good wrestling. I went to their first show, ‘Double or Nothing...’ I want to go to AEW one-hundred percent. I love AEW, I love what they do for the boys, take care of them,” Benoit said.

David Benoit has a mountain to climb in the wrestling industry. He could end up polishing his skills with legends like Chris Jericho before being handed a contract by Tony Khan.

