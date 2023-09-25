AEW star becomes double champion after winning vacant title [Spoiler]

Following in the footsteps of Eddie Kingston from last week's episode of Dynamite, another AEW star has become a double champion.

On September 23, 2023, Mexican promotion AAA held tapings for their upcoming shows, where the vacant World Cruiserweight Championship was on the line in a four-way match.

Current AEW International Champion Rey Fenix vacated the belt in July. He also relinquished the AAA Latin American Championship to focus more on his pro wrestling career in the United States. But which All Elite Wrestling star was picked to fill his boots in the Cruiserweight division?

Expand Tweet

Komander won an elimination match against La Estrella, Mecha Wolf, and Kukai to become the new champion. The 24-year-old was set to face El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship, but an injury to Vikingo forced the bout to be postponed.

Thanks to the win, Komander is now a double champion in AAA. Not only is he the current holder of the World Cruiserweight Championship, but he is also a co-holder of the AAA World Tag Team Championship with Arez.

Komander isn't the only AEW star currently holding gold in AAA

All Elite Wrestling has had a working relationship with AAA since the company started in 2019. The first-ever championship match in AEW history saw The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers square off for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

Since then, stars like Kenny Omega, FTR, and Sammy Guevara have all held gold in Mexico. AEW star QT Marshall currently holds the AAA Latin American Championship.

Expand Tweet

Marshall won the vacant title in a four-way bout in August 2023 that also featured Penta El Zero Miedo (or Pentagon Jr. for Mexican fans), Dralistico, and El Texano Jr. Since then, he has defended the gold four times in four different promotions.

Marshall's next trip to Mexico will be this weekend, when he will compete in a tag team match at Heroes Inmortales XV. He will team up with Sam Adonis to take on Pentagon Jr. and Octogan Jr.

Are you a fan of AAA? Let us know in the comments section below.