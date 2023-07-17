AEW star leaves major promotion, vacates titles

An AEW star has announced via his social media handle that he will no longer be appearing for one of wrestling's biggest international promotions, vacating his championships as a result. The star in question is former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champion Rey Fenix.

The 32-year-old reigned as the AAA Latin America and the World Cruiserweight Champion for over a year. But those title reigns have ended today as Rey Fenix took to his Instagram handle to announce that he will be leaving the Mexican promotion for the foreseeable future. He has also vacated both of his titles.

"Thanks to all the fans @luchalibreaaa this is not goodbye, if not, see you soon. #Animo #MexaKing," said @reyfenixmx.

Rey last wrestled for AAA on December 15, 2022, when he and his brother Pentagon Jr. (aka Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated the team of Taurus and Abismo Negro Jr.

Rey Fenix isn't the only AEW star to part ways with AAA in recent weeks

Due to the flexibility of some AEW stars' contracts, they can work a select number of dates for independent promotions and other international companies that have a working relationship with All Elite Wrestling.

AAA has had a working relationship with AEW since the Jacksonville-based company started in 2019. But recently, many All Elite Wrestling talents have parted ways with the Mexican organization.

AFW @AllFNWrestling After RUSH announced yesterday that he was leaving AAA, it appears Bandido is done with them as well.

Bandido and Rush recently announced that they would no longer appear in AAA, with the former stating that he wasn't taking bookings. Meanwhile, Rush cited family disputes as the reason behind his exit.

AAA booker Konnan called both men out on his Keepin' It 100 podcast for being unprofessional and letting their egos get the better of them now that they are making more money. It's unclear if the two parties have reconciled, but Rush eventually agreed to appear at the recent TripleMania XXXI event in Tijuana.

Are you a fan of AAA? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here