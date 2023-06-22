Konnan calls out two AEW stars for being "very unprofessional," says he's not going to "f**king forget"

Konnan has had a lot of praise for some stars on the AEW roster, however, when recently asked about Bandido and Rush, the veteran called both stars unprofessional and recalled their histories together.

Bandido has been the subject of praise from many in the industry over the years, and in 2022 the star finally signed with AEW. Similarly, Rush has often been praised by his peers, and coincidentally was signed in the same year as his longtime rival.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran recalled why he found it challenging to work with Bandido.

"He [Bandido] had the very bad habit, which I find very unprofessional, he doesn't answer the f***g phone. A lot of these wrestlers, they got to the United States, get a big head, and they start charging with their ego. What happens in AEW if they cut you or you get injured? I'm not going to f***ing forget."

Konnan continued, mentioning why Rush ultimately had issues with him and why he personally thinks both stars have changed.

"He was mad because we weren't using him enough. Plus Rush, bro, he charges a lot of f**g money. I thought what he did was very unprofessional. But, you know, they get power, they're in the United States, and they abuse their f***ing power and they do s**t like this." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Both AEW stars recently burnt bridges with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

Much of Konnan's gripes with both stars are in light of both men parting ways with AAA, which he handles booking for. Bandido notably wrestled his final match for the promotion earlier this month, according to Wrestling Observer, meaning AAA lost one of its most popular stars.

However, Rush flat-out quit Lucha Libra despite having a major team-up with L.A. Park at TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana. Notably, the star's contract with All Elite Wrestling is also coming up soon, leading some to believe that he might be thinking of a jump to WWE.

Tony Khan has yet to comment on the situation at all, but hopefully, the All Elite Wrestling President has a much better experience with the two stars. Additionally, both men could be trying to work more closely with AEW and NJPW, since the Japan-based promotion has some heat with AAA Lucha Libre.

