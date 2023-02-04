AEW star Bryan Danielson featured in latest WWE video on SmackDown

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, multi-time world champion Bryan Danielson was featured in a video package.

Bryan Danielson has not been a part of WWE since 2021. He shocked the world when he made his AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view the same year.

Along with the entire United States of America, WWE is also celebrating Black History Month. As part of the celebration, the Stamford-based promotion shared a video on SmackDown highlighting some of the biggest achievements of Kofi Kingston.

One of the key moments in Kingston's career was winning the WWE Championship for the first time in his career after being with the promotion for over a decade.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion wrestled Bryan Danielson at WrestleMania 35 for the title. Kingston had been struggling to get the upper hand throughout the Road to WrestleMania. He failed at every opportunity he had. The last time he had a shot at the title was inside the Elimination Chamber, Danielson managed to pick up the victory. Finally, at the grandest stage, Kofi Kingston defeated the American Dragon and won the WWE title for the first time in his career.

Bryan Danielson is currently in the hunt to win the top title in AEW.

Do you think Danielson can defeat MJF and capture the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 6937 votes