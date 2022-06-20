AEW star Darby Allin may need to do something drastic to freshen up his character

When Tony Khan unveiled his original roster of stars in AEW, one of the more intriguing names on the list was a murky and mythical figure from the indie scene. A name that had been echoing through the ears of every 'smart fan' out there and one that had achieved almost cult-like status. Now, this dark figure would be put in a massive spotlight for the first time.

Darby Allin took AEW by storm with his gothic look and daredevil ring style. The audience immediately embraced the half-painted warrior. In the first few episodes of Dynamite, he established himself as an underdog who never gave up, and the crowd was right there with him, all the way.

Younger people love his look and the fact that he comes from skateboard culture. Older fans respect that this kid is essentially fearless and willing to put his body on the line every night.

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager Darby Allin sure made that kid's day on AEW Dark.



This is what it's all about, really. Darby Allin sure made that kid's day on AEW Dark.This is what it's all about, really. https://t.co/i09mjibW6q

It certainly didn't hurt Allin that he was embraced and eventually mentored by the legendary Sting. It gave Allin a tremendous rub, as his association with one of the greatest performers of all time elevated his profile to elite status.

Allin would go on to capture the TNT Championship and embark on a nice reign before the powerful Miro abruptly ended it. Since then, he's engaged in some basically meaningless feuds while standing side-by-side with Sting.

Darby is obviously established and comfortable with his spot right now, but would he be willing to do something drastic to boost his character even more?

Is there a possibility that Darby Allin could turn on Sting and become one of AEW's biggest heels?

Allin is so loved and so respected that for him to turn his back on all that would send shockwaves throughout the promotion. If his shadowy hero fully embraced his dark side, it could possibly be the biggest heel turn in AEW history.

Sting is so revered and admired that any betrayal of him would be viewed as the ultimate sin. He's stuck with Allin through thick and thin, acting as a supporter, protector, partner, and adviser. In many ways, he's become like a big brother to his young protege.

Through battles and injuries, The Stinger has remained loyal to Darby, even against some pretty steep odds at times. Once again, the former WCW World Champion is doing the right thing, just as he has for over 35 years.

That's why anyone taking advantage of this beloved figure would be immediately reviled. It would be like slapping everyone associated with AEW in the face.

If Allin changed things up now and dropped Sting - for whatever reason - fans would be chomping at the bit for revenge. They would be waiting with bated breath for the venerable veteran to teach this young whipper snapper a lesson.

Almost every great hero in professional wrestling becomes a villain at some point. It's almost a rite of passage for a young shooting star to come crashing down on the wrong side of the rulebook. At least for a little while. Then, they return to the light an even bigger star than they were before

A turn like this would probably upset the audience, but that's what it's supposed to do. You're supposed to be angry, and a Darby Allin heel turn would certainly punch that ticket for many AEW followers.

Could it happen sometime before 2022 is over? Maybe not. But there's probably a good bet that a big change could be coming if Allin's career stays in neutral. And when it does? We may never see Darby Allin the same way again.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far