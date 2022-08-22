AEW star details Tony Khan's reaction to his brutal encounter with Chris Jericho

American death-match wrestler Nick Gage has looked back at his match against Chris Jericho.

Gage and Jericho went up against each other in a deathmatch on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen episode last year. The former WWE superstar emerged victorious after a brutal encounter. During the match, Gage attacked Chris Jericho with a pizza cutter which did not go down well with Domino's Pizza. The 41-year-old apologized to the brand after the news circulated.

During a recent appearance on the “Rewind Recap Relive” podcast, Gage praised everyone in the AEW locker room for being "cool as hell." He also shed light on how Tony Khan hugged and thanked him after the scintillating bout.

“I pretty much knew everyone in the locker room. Everyone was cool as hell in that locker room. After the match [with Jericho], Tony Khan got out of his chair and … went around and high-fived me and gave me a hug and thanked me. I’m carving Jericho up, making him a bloody mess, and here comes a Domino’s Pizza commercial.” (via ewrestlingnews)

Chris Jericho feels his match with Nick Gage deserved a five-star rating

Jericho emerged on top on the July 28th edition of AEW Dynamite. The show witnessed the two superstars leaving no stone unturned to get the better of each other. With glass tubes, chairs and pizza cutters in use, the match was easily the most gruesome of Y2J's career.

During his Talk Is Jericho podcast, he highlighted that it is one of his favorite matches.

"We did the match with Nick Gage and came up with all the cool spots that you saw. One of my favorite matches. You talk about a five-star match. I don’t know if there’s such thing as a five-star deathmatch. Of course, there should be and of course there is. In my opinion, it was a four and a half, five-star match."

Chris Jericho is the leader of the Jericho Appreciation society in AEW. Which other bout of his do you think has stood out in the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil