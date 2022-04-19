"I didn't want to learn how to be a good wrestler" - AEW star explains why he picked Chris Jericho over former WWE Champion

Chris Jericho has created a new faction in AEW. One of its members, Daniel Garcia, decided to side with the Demo God over teaming up with former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson.

The Jericho Appreciation Society is the latest Chris Jericho creation in AEW. The stable consists of Jericho as the figurehead, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and 2.0. It was formed after The Inner Circle imploded, with Sammy Guevara going his own way while Santana and Ortiz joined Eddie Kingston to feud with the group.

Speaking to WhatCulture, Garcia revealed that he chose Le Champion over The American Dragon because he wanted to learn the art of sports entertainment, having already become a good professional wrestler:

"Every interview I saw of him [Danielson], he talked about how he wanted to be a in group with me, how he wanted to take me under his wing, then the Jericho thing came about and I wanted to learn how to be a sports entertainer. I didn't want to learn how to be a good wrestler because I'm already a good wrestler. Now, I need to become a great sports entertainer, that's what Chris Jericho is teaching me," he said.

The Red Death further stated that while fans called Danielson the greatest of all time, Garcia believes that the title belongs to Jericho:

"People online, they kept saying, 'I want to see you team up with the greatest of all time,' they saw the interviews and saw people saying, 'Daniel Garcia needs to be in a group with the greatest of all time.' I did it and I teamed with Chris Jericho." (H/T: Fightful)

The Jericho Appreciation Society picked up a win on AEW Dynamite

On the previous episode of AEW Dynamite on April 13, 2022, Daniel Garcia, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager picked up a big win over Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. Garcia got the winning pin on the Mad King after The Influencer landed a cheap shot with a baseball bat.

As a result of the finish, Garcia and Kingston will square off on Rampage on April 22, 2022. This will be their second-ever singles match, with Eddie Kingston winning their first encounter on Rampage in November last year.

