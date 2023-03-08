AEW star should go back to WWE after a 22-year absence to reunite with AJ Styles

AJ Styles has had quite a praised career in professional wrestling that has seen him perform with some of the best wrestlers around the world. But since he's in the last few years of his career, now might be the best time to reunite with Christopher Daniels and lure the veteran back to WWE.

Styles and Daniels are very close in real life and have been described as best friends in the past. Both men even named their sons' middle names after each other in a statement of their bond. This was even referenced in a storyline back in 2009 when Christopher Daniels returned to TNA.

AJ Styles is currently recovering from a hectic ankle injury that he sustained back in December 2022. This came amid an O.C. reunion, but could also open a window for the Fallen Angel to return. The veteran could walk into the promotion and claim that AJ wouldn't have been hurt if they were still together, or he could even become the leader of The O.C. and kick Styles out.

Daniels is currently a major name in AEW and is the Head of Talent Relations, so perhaps an in-ring reunion with AJ Styles in WWE might not be the most realistic thing. Fans of their TNA run will unfortunately have to rely on tapes of their old bouts.

Mark Henry says a rising AEW star reminds him of AJ Styles in his prime

While Styles is a massive name in WWE today, The Phenomenal One was once one of the most talented stars in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. His wrestling style differs quite significantly in WWE, and as such, many fans still fondly look back to the earlier years of his career.

During an episode of The Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry explained how Action Andretti reminded him of the former WWE Champion.

“This is crazy, he (Action Andretti) reminds me of AJ Styles. And maybe he isn’t intentional. It’s not like he’s copying. There is somebody in pro wrestling right now that I feel’s like is copying too much and it’s hard for me to get behind them. But with him, he’s not copying. He’s doing his own things,” Mark Henry said. [25:04 - 25:33]

AJ Styles will likely go down as one of the biggest names in the industry once he hangs up his boots, and with stars like Action Andretti paying homage to him in the ring, an induction to the Hall of Fame is inevitable.

